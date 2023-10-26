Arrowheadlines: ESPN analyst believes Chiefs could be active in trade market

The latest

2023 Week 8 NFL QB Power Rankings: Vikings’ Kirk Cousins approaches top 5; Lions’ Jared Goff slips | CBS Sports

1 - Patrick Mahomes Slow start to 2023 and all, the reigning MVP is well on pace to eclipse 30 TDs for a fifth time in six years. Effortlessly outdueling Justin Herbert in a 31-17 win against the Chargers was somehow totally unsurprising for the standard-setter. (+2)

Biggest NFL Trades of Last 10 Years Ahead of 2023 Deadline | Bleacher Report

Kansas City Chiefs Trade Up to Draft QB Patrick Mahomes in 2017 Patrick Mahomes is the gift that keeps on giving in Kansas City. The highest-rated qualified passer in NFL history is already a two-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time AFC champion. It’s also fair to call the Chiefs a prime Super Bowl favorite again in 2023, primarily because Mahomes is one of the most magical professional athletes in the world. And to think, he might have become a member of the Bills if Veach hadn’t sent a first-round pick and a third-round selection to Buffalo in 2017 in order to move up 17 spots in the first round and take the Texas Tech product at No. 10 overall. Knowing what we know now about Mahomes, it’s safe to say the Chiefs (or anyone else) would have gladly handed over a decade’s worth of first-rounders to make that happen.

2024 NFL mock draft: Jordan Reid’s Round 1 pick predictions | ESPN

32. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon The Chiefs have poured resources into finding young pass-catchers for quarterback Patrick Mahomes, including a second-round pick in April on Rashee Rice, the most consistent of Kansas City’s receiver bunch. But the offense still lacks the explosive element that we’ve seen in past seasons. Franklin has caught a pass of 30 or more yards in six out of seven games this season. At 6-foot-3, 187 pounds, he’s a long-striding three-level threat who can race past defenders, averaging 11.8 air yards per target. Team needs: DT, WR, LB

NFL Week 8 latest trade buzz, fantasy tips, upset predictions | ESPN

Which team has to make a deal over the next week? Graziano: While I trust Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to figure it out even if they do nothing, I do think the Chiefs still could stand to add a veteran wide receiver. Hardman coming back is nice, but the Chiefs know better than anyone that Hardman isn’t a guy you can count on for consistent health or production. I can’t see the Broncos dealing one of their guys to a division rival, and the same goes for the Raiders and Davante Adams. So how about someone like Arizona’s Marquise Brown, who’s making $13.4 million this year and is eligible for free agency when the season is over? I don’t know that Arizona is looking to move Brown, but it hasn’t extended him yet, and for a future-focused team looking to amass draft picks, it might make sense to see what’s out there. The fifth-year speedster would bring some experience to a relatively young Chiefs’ wide receiver room.

NFL RB Index, Week 8: Top five 2024 free agent running backs | NFL.com

11 - Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs · Year 2 2023 stats: 7 games | 100 att | 419 rush yds | 4.2 ypc | 3 rush TD | 21 rec | 163 rec yds | 1 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost Pacheco wasn’t able to produce as much as usual on the ground against the Chargers, but he found success as a receiver. The 24-year-old caught four of his targets for 28 yards and locked in a Chiefs win with an 8-yard receiving score late in the fourth quarter — his first career receiving touchdown.

NFL Week 8 Quarterback Power Rankings: Herbert Begins to Tumble | The 33rd Team

Week 8 Quarterback Rankings 1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Previous Rankings: 1 Patrick Mahomes was exquisite against the Chargers on Sunday. Save for one or two weird misfires, Mahomes was lights out. Andy Reid called a beautiful game to abuse the second level of the Chargers defense, and Mahomes executed to near perfection. Mahomes was also in peak form under pressure. When things got tight in the pocket, he had no issue stepping up or around bodies to get throws off. Mahomes bailed from the pocket to make a handful of sweet plays, too.

2023 NFL trade deadline tracker: Grades for every deal | PFF

NEW YORK JETS WR MECOLE HARDMAN, 2025 SEVENTH-ROUND PICK → KANSAS CITY CHIEFS Trade compensation: 2025 sixth-round pick Chiefs: Above average Whenever you can add a former draft pick who is familiar with your offense in the middle of the season and requires no ramping-up period, it amplifies the value of the acquisition just a little bit. In Hardman’s return to Kansas City in Week 7, he had a key six-yard reception to convert a third down on the Chiefs’ final drive, with a game-sealing touchdown run from Isiah Pacheco coming on the very next play. Hardman also added a 50-yard punt return that got the Chiefs in great field position earlier in the contest, so he’s back for a low-volume, high-impact role — and that’s all you can ask of a player you’re paying less than $1 million in base pay before incentives.

Around the NFL

Click here to sign up for a 7-day free trial of our new premium newsletter, Arrowhead Pride Premier! An annual subscription is $50, and there’s a monthly option for $6 a month. You’ll receive three issues per week throughout the season, and Arrowhead Pride Premier will hit your inbox regularly in the offseason, bringing extensive coverage of the Chiefs from Pete Sweeney, exclusive fan Q&As, film analysis, deeper perspectives on the most important stories of the moment and beyond – and complete analysis of the team you love directly to you. Don’t miss out — sign up today!

Tyreek Hill sits out Dolphins practice with hip injury; Tua Tagovailoa hints star WR might miss time | CBS Sports

The Miami Dolphins did not have Tyreek Hill on the practice field Wednesday as the star wide receiver is dealing with a hip injury, according to the opening injury report. Adding a bit more concern around Hill missing practice ahead of their Week 8 game against the Patriots is the comments made by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who told reporters the team will see Hill “down the line,” which could be an indication that he may miss time. This is the first instance this season that Hill has missed a practice. “I don’t think anyone can emulate what Tyreek does on the field,” Tagovailoa said, via the Miami Herald. “His speed, his cuts in and out of breaks. I don’t think there’s anyone that can emulate him. He’s in his own league. He’s one of a kind. But needless to say, I think people forget about the things Jaylen Waddle can do, the things that he already has done for our team since his rookie year. And there’s a lot of other guys that I think you can’t sleep on.

49ers’ Brock Purdy in concussion protocol, uncertain vs. Bengals | ESPN

Less than 48 hours after their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, the San Francisco 49ers had a surprise and significant addition to their injury report: quarterback Brock Purdy. Coach Kyle Shanahan announced Wednesday afternoon that Purdy is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after playing all of Monday night’s game, leaving backup Sam Darnold to step in at practice while Purdy recovers. Purdy made it through Monday’s game without any apparent issues but began feeling symptoms as the team was traveling back to the Bay Area and was placed in the protocol Tuesday. “He started getting symptoms on the plane,” Shanahan said. “We finally found that out when we landed. We were all pretty asleep, but then he got all checked up yesterday and now he’s in the protocol.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Week 8 AP NFL power rankings: The Chiefs are back where they belong

3. Baltimore Ravens (8th) Lamar Jackson had the second-best quarterback performance of the week. 4. San Francisco 49ers (1st) Quit losing! You’re making me (and yourselves) look stupid. 5. Miami Dolphins (3rd) Keep losing! We want you to look stupid.

A tweet to make you think

Times have changed for Patrick Mahomes (via @NextGenStats).



Mahomes' 46-yard touchdown to MVS was his first deep touchdown pass (20 air yards) of the season, his second since the start of 2022.



Mahomes threw 44 touchdown passes over 20 air yards between 2018 and 2021. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) October 25, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media