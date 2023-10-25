Justyn Ross to practice Wednesday; here’s what the Chiefs are saying

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross is practicing on Wednesday, the day after he appeared in court to plead not guilty to two misdemeanors: one count of domestic battery with no priors and one count of criminal damage to property totaling less than $1,000.

In his weekly podium appearance, head coach Andy Reid addressed the matter before taking any questions.

“With Justyn Ross, addressing that up front,” said Reid. “We’re taking in all the information — and have been. We’ll continue to do that. He’s back here. He’ll work [Wednesday], and we’ll just take it from there. Other than that, I don’t really have any other information for you... other than what we’ve gathered.”

When asked how he comes to decisions regarding these matters, the head coach alluded to the fact that every scenario has its own set of circumstances.

“All the situations are different,” added Reid. “Obviously, the law enforcement part of it — you listen to what the real details of what went on and then we keep open communication: (general manager) Brett [Veach], myself and our people that deal with the law enforcement — and then we make the final decision from there.”

Patrick Mahomes noted that Ross has the support of his teammates.

“We love Justyn,” said the quarterback. “I don’t know too many of the details as far as that goes. You know, in this locker room, it’s a brotherhood, so we try and pick each other up as much as possible.”

Ross is due back in court on December 4. The league is likely to let the situation play out before coming to a decision on a potential punishment for Ross under the personal conduct policy.