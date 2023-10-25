Frank Clark signing with the Seahawks; Chris Jones reacts

Those who were predicting that former Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark would return home after a short time with the Denver Broncos turned out to be exactly right. They simply forgot there could be more than one place that Clark might call “home.”

On Wednesday, ESPN’s Josina Anderson reported that Clark was visiting Seattle — and then ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Clark was signing a one-year contract to return to the team that drafted him in the second round (63rd overall) back in 2015: the Seattle Seahawks.

Former Broncos’ pass rusher Frank Clark is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Seahawks, per source. Clark had several teams call but he wanted to return to where he started his career. https://t.co/cNdy1dYIZx — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 25, 2023

Last week, Clark had let it be known that he was flying into Kansas City. Then there was a report that he was going to have a physical with the Chiefs — which naturally led to speculation that he was going to return to the team for at least the rest of the season. Whether he passed that physical — or whether the team offered him a chance to come back in some capacity — is unknown.

We do know, however, that his former Kansas City teammate Chris Jones — who has often advocated on Clark’s behalf — is happy for his good friend.

“Listen, I think that is a remarkable thing for Frank,” Jones told reporters on Wednesday. “I think he had a lot of success in Seattle.

“I love him like a brother. I actually talked to him last night about this. I wish the best for him.

“Hopefully he [would have come] here — but most importantly, I want what’s best for him in his career. You know, Seattle [is a] hometown team; it’s who drafted him. So it makes sense — and I hope it goes well for him.”