Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Nick Bolton has surgery; Justin Watson returns

This week, Kansas City is on the road to play Denver on Sunday afternoon.

By Pete Sweeney
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Nick Bolton LB Wrist DNP - - -
Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FP - - -
Justin Watson WR Elbow FP - - -
Mike Edwards S Elbow FP - - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Dwayne Washington RB Knee DNP - - -
Justin Simmons FS Hip LP - - -
Baron Browning LB Wrist FP - - -

Some notes

  • As to be expected, linebacker Nick Bolton (wrist) did not practice after having surgery to repair his dislocated wrist. The expectation right now is that the Chiefs will place him on injured reserve (IR), but that has not happened at the time of this writing, so he still appears on the report.
  • Wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) returned to practice as a full participant, a good sign for his availability against the Broncos after he missed last week’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs did not place Watson on IR, indicating they believed he would be available within the one-to-three-game window.
  • The lone player to watch for the Broncos is safety Justin Simmons (hip), who was limited on Wednesday.

