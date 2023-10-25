Chiefs vs. Broncos Wednesday injury report: Nick Bolton has surgery; Justin Watson returns

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs are on the road to play the Denver Broncos on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Nick Bolton LB Wrist DNP - - - Jerick McKinnon RB Groin FP - - - Justin Watson WR Elbow FP - - - Mike Edwards S Elbow FP - - -

Broncos

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Dwayne Washington RB Knee DNP - - - Justin Simmons FS Hip LP - - - Baron Browning LB Wrist FP - - -

Some notes