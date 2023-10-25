 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kansas City Chiefs v Denver Broncos

Sunday’s Chiefs game against the Broncos could be historic

In Week 8, Kansas City will face their AFC West opponent in Denver.

During the NFL’s Week 8 — just 18 days after defeating them 19-8 on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — the (6-1) Kansas City Chiefs will play the (2-5) Denver Broncos on Empower Field at Mile High.

Kansas City will not only be trying for a sweep of this season’s games against its longtime AFC West rival, but also for its 17th consecutive victory against the Broncos — a streak that goes back to November of 2015. This string of wins isn’t yet close to the league’s longest — the record the Miami Dolphins set with 20 consecutive victories over the Buffalo Bills in the 1970s will stand for a while longer — but there is one record that can be broken on Sunday: Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes could become the first quarterback to begin his career with a 13-0 record against another team.

All of that, however, is just stuff we can talk about. The Chiefs’ main focus will be on getting their seventh straight win of 2023 — and thereby continuing their dominance of not only the AFC West, but the entire AFC. For the Broncos, it will be about salvaging something from a terrible opening to their 2023 season.

Kickoff is set for Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

