The Kansas City Chiefs secured their second AFC West victory on Sunday with a 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. But they did leave the game with a critical injury.

During the fourth quarter, linebacker Nick Bolton made a key tackle on Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen. As Bolton brought Allen down, the receiver’s body weight appeared to roll up on his lift wrist.

Seemingly in great pain, Bolton jogged off the field holding his wrist before lying down on the sideline. Chiefs vice president of sports and medicine (and head athletic trainer) Rick Burkholder tended to Bolton before the team eventually ruled him questionable to return. He didn’t.

After the game, head coach Andy Reid provided an update.

“Nick Bolton has a dislocated wrist,” said Reid. “They’re working on that now, and we’ll see how he does. He really had a heck of a game up to that point.”

The third-year linebacker has had an unlucky start to 2023. He missed Week 3 through Week 5 due to a high-ankle sprain. Drue Tranquill would once again be expected to fill in at his MIKE linebacker position should Bolton have to miss more time.

Bolton led the Chiefs with nine tackles against the Chargers.