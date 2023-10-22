AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Los Angeles Chargers, 31-17.

The Chiefs' offensive line did its job in holding Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa away from quarterback Patrick Mahomes. This allowed Mahomes to throw it all over the field to Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Marques Valdez-Scantling.

Valdez-Scantling opened the touchdown floodgates and secured Mahomes 35th straight game with at least one touchdown pass.

Kelce's touchdown was the 50th touchdown between the two GOATs.

Kelce had himself a day. The tight end recorded double-digit receptions, going over 150 yards and a touchdown — another day at the office.

Charles Omenihu's debut in Kansas City was spectacular. Omenihu registered his first sack of the season and deflected a ball at the line while the Chargers were in the red zone. L'Jarius Sneed intercepted the ball.

The second half was the exact opposite of the first half. A turnover and a majority of dives ending with punts was all the excitement for fans at Arrowhead. The biggest play was a 50-yard punt return from Mecole Hardman.

