Chiefs-Chargers: Kansas City defending 24-17 lead in fourth quarter

The (5-1) Kansas City Chiefs are welcoming the (2-3) Los Angeles Chargers to a Week 7 AFC West showdown on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are seeking a win that would keep them on top of both the division and the AFC — while the Chargers need a win to stay in the race for the postseason.

First quarter

The Chiefs won the opening coin toss, then deferred their decision to the second half. That gave Los Angeles the ball, starting from the 25-yard line after a touchback.

The Chargers’ first third-down possession ended in an incomplete pass, but cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was called for defensive pass interference. A few snaps later, Kansas City made up for it when defensive end George Karlaftis sacked the quarterback on third down. Los Angeles had to punt.

Kansas City worked into an early third down but came out of it with a 28-yard completion to tight end Travis Kelce. In Chargers’ territory, running back Jerick McKinnon found space on a screen for 48 yards — but left guard Joe Thuney was flagged for blocking in the back downfield. That nullified a touchdown, but the offense did advance into the red zone.

A holding penalty on left tackle Donovan Smith set the Chiefs back from there, and they eventually settled for a short field goal. Kansas City took a 3-0 lead early.

Los Angeles responded by quickly getting into Kansas City territory; quarterback Justin Herbert found wide receiver Keenan Allen 26 yards down the field. After converting a third down, linebacker Willie Gay Jr. shot off the edge and earned a sack on second down. It set up third and long, where pressure forced an incomplete pass. The Chargers made a long field goal on fourth down, tying the game at 3-3.

The Chiefs’ offense moved the chains with a good play by wide receiver Kadarius Toney on the next drive, leading to the end of the first quarter.

Second quarter

On a drop back, Mahomes rolled right and found wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling streaking into open space. He took it 46 yards for a touchdown, giving the Chiefs a 10-3 lead.

Herbert kept peppering the Chiefs’ defense with quick passes on the ensuing drive, but Los Angeles’ backup running back Joshua Kelley then ripped off a 49-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 10-10.

Travis Kelce ignited Kansas City on the following drive, ripping off gains of 13 and 53 on back-to-back plays to get the Chiefs into scoring position. From there, wide receiver Rashee Rice caught a pass in the back of the end zone to put the Chiefs back up 17-10.

The Chargers quickly entered the red zone with a 60-yard catch and run by wide receiver Joshua Palmer. On third down, Herbert stood tall in the pocket and found tight end Gerald Everett running away from cornerback Joshua Williams for a game-tying touchdown. The score was 17-17.

After a big play by Travis Kelce, Mahomes tried for another one — targeting Mecole Hardman deep, but tight coverage ended in an interception.

Los Angeles looked to have a threatening drive after wide receiver Quentin Johnston gained 20 yards on a downfield throw, but defensive lineman Charles Omenihu set the offense back with his first sack of the season. Two plays later, the Chargers punted.

Starting at the four-yard line after a good punt, Rashee Rice and Travis Kelce made big plays on back-to-back completions to get past midfield. It led to the two-minute warning.

Valdes-Scantling got open in the scramble drill to gain 28 yards and get the Chiefs inside the Chargers’ red zone with under a minute remaining. Then, wide receiver Justyn Ross was targeted in the end zone, then called for offensive pass interference after a sublte sove. However, the a defensive interference was called two plays later, and the Chiefs were set up at the one-yard line.

On first down, a shovel pass to Kelce ended in the end zone — giving the Chiefs a 24-17 advantage with a few seconds to go in the first half. The score held into the break.

Third quarter

Looking to build off the one-score lead, the Chiefs’ offense continued using Kelce right out of intermission — this time for a 15-yard gain into Los Angeles territory. On a third down soon after, Mahomes escaped a muddy pocket and sprinted to the sideline to convert. However, tight end Blake Bell fumbled after a catch soon after, and the Chargers took over at their own 19-yard line.

Los Angeles advanced past midfield quickly after a big catch and run by Keenan Allen. Then, Joshua Palmer made a big catch over cornerback Trent McDuffie. The threatening drive ended soon after that, when Omenihu batted a pass up in the air, leading to L’Jarius Sneed intercepting it.

Working from their own 10-yard line, the Chiefs found breathing room with a 23-yard scramble by Mahomes. However, he was sacked by a blitz just a few plays later — leading to a punt and the end of the third quarter.

Fourth quarter

The Chargers quickly went three and out to begin the final period; the defensive stop was highlighted by a nifty run stop on third down by linebacker Nick Bolton.

A great punt backed Kansas City’s offense up, and their attempt at getting out of the hole failed on third down. Rice may have had a step downfield, but Mahomes’ pass wasn’t where he was running to, and the Chiefs had to punt.

Los Angeles failed to capitalize on the Chiefs’ quick drive, settling for a punt soon into their next drive. Safety Mike Edwards ended the possession by nearly intercepting a pass over the middle on third down.

After holding on right guard Trey Smith negated a 29-yard run by running back Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs overcame it with first-down completions to Valdes-Scantling and Kelce. Running into third and eight, Mahomes looked to Kelce, but he couldn’t bring down a tightly-contested throw down the sideline. Los Angeles got the ball back with eight minutes to go.

Special Teams

Kicker Harrison Butker converted a 35-yard field goal in the first quarter. He also made his first three point-after attempts.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman came out as the starting punt returner, fair catching his first opportunity early in the first quarter.

Punter Tommy Townsend has two punts, the second nearly being blocked. Neither have landed inside the 20-yard line, or have fallen into the end zone for a touchback.