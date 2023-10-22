Chiefs-Chargers Inactives: Jaylen Watson will play

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) will, as expected, miss the divisional matchup. Cornerback Jaylen Watson (thigh) will suit up on Sunday afternoon.

Defensive end Charles Omenihu will make his Chiefs debut after serving a six-game suspension to start the season. Wide receiver Mecole Hardman is active after returning to Kansas City this week via trade from the New York Jets.

Here are our inactives for today's matchup against the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/qLU5DyQV6D — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 22, 2023

On the Chiefs’ final injury report released Friday, Justin Watson was listed as out after suffering an elbow injury during Week 6’s “Thursday Night Football” contest against the Denver Broncos and not participating in practice this week. Although the Chiefs declined to place Watson on injured reserve to shut him down for four games, it will not be surprising if he is kept out until after the team’s Week 10 bye.

In the meantime, Hardman may be in line for some of Watson’s deep routes.

On Friday, the Chiefs listed Jaylen Watson as questionable after suffering a thigh injury in practice. He will play against the Chargers.

The Chiefs did not elevate any practice squad players for this game.

The Chargers have also released their list of inactives. Most importantly, safety Derwin James (ankle) is active.

our inactives for #LACvsKC



Mark Webb Jr.

Alohi Gilman

Deane Leonard

Elijah Dotson

Zack Bailey

Tre' McKitty

Christopher Hinton — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 22, 2023

James — one of the Chargers’ best defenders — was listed as questionable after injuring his ankle in practice this week. Earlier Sunday afternoon, NFL Network’s James Palmer reported that James would suit up after testing the injury in pregame warmups. As in previous contests between these teams, expect to see him heavily involved in covering tight end Travis Kelce.

The Chargers have elevated wide receiver Keelan Doss and safety Mark Webb Jr. for the matchup. Doss will dress for the game. With James playing, Webb is inactive. Both players will automatically revert to Los Angeles’ practice squad after the game.