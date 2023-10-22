Week 7 early games discussion

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers at 3:25 Arrowhead Time.
But until then, there’s plenty of NFL action to take in. Let’s talk about what we’re seeing in Week 7’s early afternoon games.
- (4-2) Buffalo Bills at (1-5) New England Patriots (CBS — locally on KCTV/5)
- (5-1) Detroit Lions at (4-2) Baltimore Ravens (FOX — locally on WDAF/4)
- (3-2) Cleveland Browns at (3-3) Indianapolis Colts
- (3-3) Las Vegas Raiders at (1-5) Chicago Bears
- (3-3) Atlanta Falcons at (3-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- (3-3) Washington Commanders at (1-5) New York Giants
