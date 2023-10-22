 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff, odds and more

Everything you need to know to watch the Chiefs take on the Chargers in Week 7.

By John Dixon
NFL: SEP 15 Chargers at Chiefs

The Game

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 7 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

The defending NFL champions come into this matchup leading the AFC West with a 5-1 record after a 19-8 home victory over the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football” — and in Week 5, a 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. Their longtime division rivals arrive in Kansas City occupying third place — the result of a 2-3 record following back-to-back home games: a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” and a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

Both teams are bringing good offenses. The Chargers have scored 25.4 points per game this season — ranked seventh-best — while the Chiefs are ranked 10th at 24.5 points per game. Kansas City is led by reigning MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose up-and-down performances this season have left him with a passer rating of 95.7 — which ranks ninth in the league — while Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert has registered a 101.7 mark that ranks fifth.

On defense, however, the teams are sharply different. The Chiefs currently rank second in the league, allowing just 14.7 points per game — while the Chargers rank 23rd at 24.8. And on Sunday, Kansas City’s superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones will be joined by free-agent defensive end Charles Omenihu, who missed the first six games of the season while serving an NFL suspension.

A close game is expected. Since head coach Andy Reid took over the Chiefs in 2013, the team has registered a 15-5 record against the Chargers — including the last three contests — but seven of the last nine matchups between them have been decided by a single score.

Nuts and bolts

  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 22, 2023
  • Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 70° with winds ESE at 11 mph
  • Matchup history: 67-57-1 Chiefs (regular season)
  • Odds: -5.5 Chiefs, per DraftKings Sportsbook
  • Officials: Referee Tra Blake (3), umpire Tony Michalek (115), down judge Patrick Turner (13), line judge Daniel Gallagher (85), field judge Tom Hill (97), side judge Don Willard (58), back judge Todd Prukop (30), replay official Andrew Lambert and replay assistant Larry Hanson
  • Pageantry: Colors: City of Olathe Fire Department honor guard. National Anthem: Colton Dixon. Flyover: A-10 Thunderbolts from Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, Missouri. Drum Deck Honoree: Dante Hall. Spirit Leader: Mrs. Shawn Moore, executive director of Caregivers on the Homefront.

What you need to know in the stadium

  • Parking lots open: 11 a.m.
  • Stadium gates open: 1:30 p.m.
  • Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.
  • Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless. In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.
  • Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.Chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. In 2023, Guests will experience a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season. As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel. All fans should keep moving through the screening gates at a normal pace, as there is no need to wait for the person in front or to stop unless otherwise directed.
  • COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.

2023 Schedule

Wk
1		 Thu
Sep 7		 Lions GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Lost
21-20
Wk
2		 Sun
Sep 17		 @Jaguars EverBank Stadium
Jacksonville		 Won
17-9
Wk
3		 Sun
Sep 24		 Bears GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
41-10
Wk
4		 Sun
Oct 1		 @Jets MetLife Stadium
East Rutherford, NJ		 Won
23-20
Wk
5		 Sun
Oct 8		 @Vikings U.S. Bank Stadium
Minneapolis		 Won
27-20
Wk
6		 Thu
Oct 12		 Broncos GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 Won
19-8
Wk
7		 Sun
Oct 22		 Chargers GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
8		 Sun
Oct 29		 @Broncos Empower Field
Denver		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
9		 Sun
Nov 5		 Dolphins Frankfurt Stadium
Germany		 NFLN
8:30 a.m.
Wk
10		 BYE - - -
Wk
11		 Mon
Nov 20		 Eagles GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 ESPN
ABC
7:15 p.m.
Wk
12		 Sun
Nov 26		 @Raiders Allegiant Stadium
Las Vegas		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
13		 Sun
Dec 3		 @Packers Lambeau Field
Green Bay		 NBC
7:20 p.m.
Wk
14		 Sun
Dec 10		 Bills GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
15		 Mon
Dec 18		 @Patriots Gillette Stadium
Foxborough, MA		 ESPN
7:15 p.m.
Wk
16		 Mon
Dec 25		 Raiders GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
Noon
Wk
17		 Sun
Dec 31		 Bengals GEHA Field at Arrowhead
Kansas City		 CBS
3:25 p.m.
Wk
18		 TBA @Chargers SoFi Stadium
Los Angeles		 TBA
TBA

