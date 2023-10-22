Chiefs vs. Chargers: How to watch, TV channel, kickoff, odds and more

The Game

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for a Week 7 matchup. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time. The game will be broadcast on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

SB Nation’s Reacts tool monitors what NFL fans all over the country think about their favorite teams. You can join the chorus of voices who weigh in on the Chiefs every week by signing up here . All it takes is an email address and a few minutes of your time each week.

The defending NFL champions come into this matchup leading the AFC West with a 5-1 record after a 19-8 home victory over the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football” — and in Week 5, a 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis. Their longtime division rivals arrive in Kansas City occupying third place — the result of a 2-3 record following back-to-back home games: a 20-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football” and a 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 5.

Both teams are bringing good offenses. The Chargers have scored 25.4 points per game this season — ranked seventh-best — while the Chiefs are ranked 10th at 24.5 points per game. Kansas City is led by reigning MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose up-and-down performances this season have left him with a passer rating of 95.7 — which ranks ninth in the league — while Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert has registered a 101.7 mark that ranks fifth.

On defense, however, the teams are sharply different. The Chiefs currently rank second in the league, allowing just 14.7 points per game — while the Chargers rank 23rd at 24.8. And on Sunday, Kansas City’s superstar defensive tackle Chris Jones will be joined by free-agent defensive end Charles Omenihu, who missed the first six games of the season while serving an NFL suspension.

A close game is expected. Since head coach Andy Reid took over the Chiefs in 2013, the team has registered a 15-5 record against the Chargers — including the last three contests — but seven of the last nine matchups between them have been decided by a single score.

Nuts and bolts

Location : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Playing surface: Natural grass

Natural grass Game time: 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 22, 2023

3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Sunday, October 22, 2023 Weather forecast: Partly cloudy and 70° with winds ESE at 11 mph

Partly cloudy and 70° with winds ESE at 11 mph Matchup history: 67-57-1 Chiefs (regular season)

67-57-1 Chiefs (regular season) Odds : -5.5 Chiefs, per DraftKings Sportsbook

: -5.5 Chiefs, per DraftKings Sportsbook Officials: Referee Tra Blake (3), umpire Tony Michalek (115), down judge Patrick Turner (13), line judge Daniel Gallagher (85), field judge Tom Hill (97), side judge Don Willard (58), back judge Todd Prukop (30), replay official Andrew Lambert and replay assistant Larry Hanson

Referee (3), umpire (115), down judge (13), line judge (85), field judge (97), side judge (58), back judge (30), replay official and replay assistant Pageantry: Colors: City of Olathe Fire Department honor guard. National Anthem: Colton Dixon. Flyover: A-10 Thunderbolts from Whiteman Air Force Base, Knob Noster, Missouri. Drum Deck Honoree: Dante Hall. Spirit Leader: Mrs. Shawn Moore, executive director of Caregivers on the Homefront.

What you need to know in the stadium

Parking lots open: 11 a.m.

11 a.m. Stadium gates open: 1:30 p.m.

1:30 p.m. Parking passes: All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates.

All parking passes must be purchased in advance at www.Chiefs.com; payments will not be accepted at the parking toll gates. Cashless Arrowhead: All concession stands and retail points of sale are completely cashless . In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only.

All concession stands and retail points of sale are . In addition to traditional scan and chip reader options for credit/debit cards, all fixed points of sale offer mobile tap or scan payment options, including Chiefs Pay, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay. In-stadium hawkers and vendors are credit card only. Clear bags, permitted items: The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.Chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. In 2023, Guests will experience a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season. As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel. All fans should keep moving through the screening gates at a normal pace, as there is no need to wait for the person in front or to stop unless otherwise directed.

The NFL’s clear bag policy is in place for all events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Fans can visit www.Chiefs.com/stadium/clearbag for important information on the clear bag policy and a complete list of permitted and prohibited items. In 2023, Guests will experience a more seamless entry through the CEIA OPENGATE security screening technology at all stadium entry gates this season. As guests approach the stadium, they should keep items in their pockets and/or clear bags as they pass through the new advanced screening devices while following the direction of security personnel. All fans should keep moving through the screening gates at a normal pace, as there is no need to wait for the person in front or to stop unless otherwise directed. COVID-19: Masks are no longer required in indoor spaces. But per Kansas City, Missouri Health Department recommendation, masks are encouraged. Fans should stay home if they are sick, showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19. If you become ill and can’t attend the game, you can resell or transfer your tickets.