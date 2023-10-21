Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The (5-1) Kansas City Chiefs will host the (2-3) Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the (3-3) Las Vegas Raiders will be in the Windy City to face the (1-5) Chicago Bears during Sunday’s early games, while the (1-5) Denver Broncos will host the (2-3) Green Bay Packers during the late afternoon games.

Sunday’s other early games will feature the (4-2) Buffalo Bills against the (1-5) New England Patriots in Foxborough. That game will also be on CBS (KCTV/5). Over on FOX (WDAF/4), the (4-2) Baltimore Ravens will host the (5-1) Detroit Lions. The (3-2) Cleveland Browns will be in Indiana to play the (3-3) Indianapolis Colts, the (3-3) Atlanta Falcons will go on the road to take on the (3-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South matchup and the (1-5) New York Giants will host an NFC East battle against the (3-3) Washington Commanders.

The other late afternoon games feature an NFC West game between the (1-5) Arizona Cardinals and (3-2) Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest — and the (3-2) Pittsburgh Steelers on the road to play the (3-3) Los Angeles Rams.

Then two of the Chiefs’ next three opponents will play each other as the (5-1) Philadelphia Eagles host the (5-1) Miami Dolphins on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC (KSHB/41).

The Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans are all off in Week 7.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 7 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 62-32-0

Poll Which team wins Falcons (3-3) at Buccaneers (3-2)? Falcons

Buccaneers vote view results 18% Falcons (22 votes)

81% Buccaneers (99 votes) 121 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bills (4-2) at Patriots (1-5)? Bills

Patriots vote view results 88% Bills (103 votes)

11% Patriots (13 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Browns (3-2) at Colts (3-3)? Browns

Colts vote view results 80% Browns (93 votes)

19% Colts (22 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (5-1) at Ravens (4-2)? Lions

Ravens vote view results 61% Lions (71 votes)

38% Ravens (45 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Raiders (3-3) at Bears (1-5)? Raiders

Bears vote view results 61% Raiders (70 votes)

38% Bears (43 votes) 113 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (3-3) at Giants (1-5)? Commanders

Giants vote view results 90% Commanders (101 votes)

9% Giants (11 votes) 112 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (1-5) at Seahawks (3-2)? Cardinals

Seahawks vote view results 7% Cardinals (9 votes)

92% Seahawks (104 votes) 113 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Steelers (3-2) at Rams (3-3)? Steelers

Rams vote view results 23% Steelers (27 votes)

76% Rams (86 votes) 113 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Packers (2-3) at Broncos (1-5)? Packers

Broncos vote view results 76% Packers (89 votes)

23% Broncos (27 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (5-1) at Eagles (5-1)? Dolphins

Eagles vote view results 26% Dolphins (31 votes)

73% Eagles (86 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now