Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on “Thursday Night Football.”
The (5-1) Kansas City Chiefs will host the (2-3) Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points.
Elsewhere in the AFC West, the (3-3) Las Vegas Raiders will be in the Windy City to face the (1-5) Chicago Bears during Sunday’s early games, while the (1-5) Denver Broncos will host the (2-3) Green Bay Packers during the late afternoon games.
Sunday’s other early games will feature the (4-2) Buffalo Bills against the (1-5) New England Patriots in Foxborough. That game will also be on CBS (KCTV/5). Over on FOX (WDAF/4), the (4-2) Baltimore Ravens will host the (5-1) Detroit Lions. The (3-2) Cleveland Browns will be in Indiana to play the (3-3) Indianapolis Colts, the (3-3) Atlanta Falcons will go on the road to take on the (3-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South matchup and the (1-5) New York Giants will host an NFC East battle against the (3-3) Washington Commanders.
The other late afternoon games feature an NFC West game between the (1-5) Arizona Cardinals and (3-2) Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest — and the (3-2) Pittsburgh Steelers on the road to play the (3-3) Los Angeles Rams.
Then two of the Chiefs’ next three opponents will play each other as the (5-1) Philadelphia Eagles host the (5-1) Miami Dolphins on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC (KSHB/41).
The Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans are all off in Week 7.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 7 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 62-32-0
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (3-3) at Buccaneers (3-2)?
-
18%
Falcons
-
81%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Bills (4-2) at Patriots (1-5)?
-
88%
Bills
-
11%
Patriots
Poll
Which team wins Browns (3-2) at Colts (3-3)?
-
80%
Browns
-
19%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Lions (5-1) at Ravens (4-2)?
-
61%
Lions
-
38%
Ravens
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (3-3) at Bears (1-5)?
-
61%
Raiders
-
38%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (3-3) at Giants (1-5)?
-
90%
Commanders
-
9%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (1-5) at Seahawks (3-2)?
-
7%
Cardinals
-
92%
Seahawks
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (3-2) at Rams (3-3)?
-
23%
Steelers
-
76%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Packers (2-3) at Broncos (1-5)?
-
76%
Packers
-
23%
Broncos
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (5-1) at Eagles (5-1)?
-
26%
Dolphins
-
73%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (4-2) at Saints (3-3)?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Jaguars
-
33%
Saints
