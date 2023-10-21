 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Staff predictions for Sunday’s Week 7 NFL games

The Chiefs are playing the Chargers on Sunday, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

By SB Nation Staff
Buffalo Bills v New England Patriots Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images

Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with the Jacksonville Jaguars defeating the New Orleans Saints 31-24 on “Thursday Night Football.”

The (5-1) Kansas City Chiefs will host the (2-3) Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Chiefs are favored by 5.5 points.

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the (3-3) Las Vegas Raiders will be in the Windy City to face the (1-5) Chicago Bears during Sunday’s early games, while the (1-5) Denver Broncos will host the (2-3) Green Bay Packers during the late afternoon games.

Sunday’s other early games will feature the (4-2) Buffalo Bills against the (1-5) New England Patriots in Foxborough. That game will also be on CBS (KCTV/5). Over on FOX (WDAF/4), the (4-2) Baltimore Ravens will host the (5-1) Detroit Lions. The (3-2) Cleveland Browns will be in Indiana to play the (3-3) Indianapolis Colts, the (3-3) Atlanta Falcons will go on the road to take on the (3-2) Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFC South matchup and the (1-5) New York Giants will host an NFC East battle against the (3-3) Washington Commanders.

The other late afternoon games feature an NFC West game between the (1-5) Arizona Cardinals and (3-2) Seattle Seahawks in the Pacific Northwest — and the (3-2) Pittsburgh Steelers on the road to play the (3-3) Los Angeles Rams.

Then two of the Chiefs’ next three opponents will play each other as the (5-1) Philadelphia Eagles host the (5-1) Miami Dolphins on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC (KSHB/41).

The Carolina Panthers, Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans are all off in Week 7.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 7 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 62-32-0

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (3-3) at Buccaneers (3-2)?

view results
  • 18%
    Falcons
    (22 votes)
  • 81%
    Buccaneers
    (99 votes)
121 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bills (4-2) at Patriots (1-5)?

view results
  • 88%
    Bills
    (103 votes)
  • 11%
    Patriots
    (13 votes)
116 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Browns (3-2) at Colts (3-3)?

view results
  • 80%
    Browns
    (93 votes)
  • 19%
    Colts
    (22 votes)
115 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (5-1) at Ravens (4-2)?

view results
  • 61%
    Lions
    (71 votes)
  • 38%
    Ravens
    (45 votes)
116 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (3-3) at Bears (1-5)?

view results
  • 61%
    Raiders
    (70 votes)
  • 38%
    Bears
    (43 votes)
113 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (3-3) at Giants (1-5)?

view results
  • 90%
    Commanders
    (101 votes)
  • 9%
    Giants
    (11 votes)
112 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (1-5) at Seahawks (3-2)?

view results
  • 7%
    Cardinals
    (9 votes)
  • 92%
    Seahawks
    (104 votes)
113 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (3-2) at Rams (3-3)?

view results
  • 23%
    Steelers
    (27 votes)
  • 76%
    Rams
    (86 votes)
113 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Packers (2-3) at Broncos (1-5)?

view results
  • 76%
    Packers
    (89 votes)
  • 23%
    Broncos
    (27 votes)
116 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (5-1) at Eagles (5-1)?

view results
  • 26%
    Dolphins
    (31 votes)
  • 73%
    Eagles
    (86 votes)
117 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (4-2) at Saints (3-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 66%
    Jaguars
    (95 votes)
  • 33%
    Saints
    (48 votes)
143 votes total Vote Now

