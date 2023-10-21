Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach sees more patience in Patrick Mahomes

In their time together, Kansas City Chiefs quarterbacks coach David Girardi has significantly improved Mahomes’ patience.

“If you look (back from) his first year in 2018 until now, he’s definitely been more patient with the football,” Girardi observed. “We have sustained longer drives, so that’s great to see, and so just continuing to do that consistently is the big thing.”

Mahomes has been vocal about wanting to “throw it deep every play” — and with the return of wide receiver Mecole Hardman, it looks like he’ll get his wish — when the time is right, of course. Girardi acknowledges the history between Mahomes and Hardman but says that they won’t force a play that isn’t there.

“They have chemistry, and they’ve had some success in the past with things like that,” Girardi said in reference to the connection between Mahomes and Hardman on deep plays. “I know he’s going to want to, but at the same time, we just got to make sure it’s at the right time and, just play off what the defense has given us.”

In Week 4 against the New York Jets, the offense struggled at times, and Mahomes threw two interceptions. When asked if the turnovers resulted from Mahomes being “too greedy,” Girardi reaffirmed that taking those risks is part of Mahomes’ competitive identity.

“He’s aggressive, that’s who he is by nature, and he wants to make the plays,” Girardi said in explaining those interceptions. “It’s more [about] time and place, that’s the big thing – ‘when can you take those shots,’ ‘when can you be aggressive,’ all those things come into factor.

“Figuring that out, learning all that stuff, but that’s really the coaching point…you don’t want to take that aggressiveness away from him.”