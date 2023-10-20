 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Broncos claim Keondre Coburn on waivers; Montrell Washington to re-sign

Kansas City waived its sixth-round rookie defensive tackle and its kick returner on Thursday.

By John Dixon
NFL: JUL 23 Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

According to the NFL transactions report, former Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Keondre Coburn — a 2023 sixth-round draft pick out of Texas — has been claimed on waivers from the Denver Broncos.

Coburn (along with wide receiver Montrell Washington, who has been serving as a kick returner for the Chiefs) were waived on Thursday in order to create roster room for wide receiver Mecole Hardman (obtained in a trade with the New York Jets on Wednesday) and defensive end Charles Omenihu, who has just finished serving a six-game NFL suspension.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo made it clear that he wanted the team to re-sign Coburn to its practice squad. For the time being, that is now impossible. There is always the possibility that Denver will waive Coburn in a few weeks — or not sign him to a reserve/future contract at the end of the season. But for the present, the Chiefs have lost a young player they hoped to develop.

There is good news, however: Washington has now cleared waivers, making him a free agent. On Thursday, special teams coordinator Dave Toub said he was hoping the team would also be able to get Washington on its practice squad. According to a report from friend-of-the-site Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest, Kansas City is doing just that. Washington will claim the final spot on the practice unit’s roster.

