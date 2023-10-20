Chiefs vs. Chargers final injury report: Justin Watson officially ruled out

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Justin Watson WR Elbow DNP DNP DNP OUT Jaylen Watson CB Thigh FP FP LP QUEST Travis Kelce TE Ankle FP FP FP - Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP FP FP - George Karlaftis DE Hamstring FP FP FP - Charles Omenihu DE NIR FP FP FP - Nick Bolton LB Ankle FP FP FP - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP FP - Bryan Cook FS Neck FP FP FP - Tommy Townsend P Left Knee FP FP FP -

Chargers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Deane Leonard CB Hamstring DNP DNP DNP OUT Alohi Gilman S Toe DNP LP DNP OUT Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring LP DNP DNP QUEST Derwin James FS Ankle FP LP DNP QUEST Jaylinn Hawkins S Illness N/A LP LP - Will Clapp C Knee FP FP FP - Rashawn Slater OT Ankle FP FP FP - Donald Parham TE Wrist FP FP FP - Justin Herbert QB Left Finger FP FP FP - Sebastian Joseph-Day DT Knee LP LP FP - Joey Bosa LB Toe LP LP FP -

Some notes

The Chiefs won't have wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) for the game, as he is listed as out.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, when asked if Hardman and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu would play against the Chargers: "I'm thinking it's going in that direction."

Reid revealed that cornerback Jaylen Watson (thigh) was hit in the thigh at practice on Friday and had to be removed from the workout. He is the only questionable player listed. The Chiefs will see how he feels on Sunday before making a decision.

Tight end Travis Kelce (ankle), defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) logged full practices all week. They are good to go for Sunday's game after being questionable ahead of last week's contest.

For the Chargers, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and linebacker Joey Bosa (toe) were both upgraded to full practice participants after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday; both are expected to play the game.

Free safety Alohi Gilman (toe) has been declared out after being downgraded to did not participate on Friday.

Cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring) — a special-teams player who has been inactive the last three weeks — has also been listed as out

Two Chargers were listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) did not participate for the second straight day, while safety Derwin James (ankle) was downgraded for the second consecutive day, ending the week on did not participate status.

Since they weren't certain of Gilman's availability for the game, the Chargers claimed former Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylin Hawkins (illness) on Wednesday. Hawkins was limited on both Thursday and Friday, but was not given an injury designation for the game.

