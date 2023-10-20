Chiefs vs. Chargers final injury report: Justin Watson officially ruled out

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week with official designations:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Jaylen Watson
|CB
|Thigh
|FP
|FP
|LP
|QUEST
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|NIR
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Bryan Cook
|FS
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Left Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
Chargers
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Deane Leonard
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|OUT
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Toe
|DNP
|LP
|DNP
|OUT
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|DNP
|QUEST
|Derwin James
|FS
|Ankle
|FP
|LP
|DNP
|QUEST
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Illness
|N/A
|LP
|LP
|-
|Will Clapp
|C
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Donald Parham
|TE
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Left Finger
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|Joey Bosa
|LB
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs won’t have wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) for the game, as he is listed as out. This was to be expected — and it was part of the reason Kansas City opted to bring back Mecole Hardman.
- Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, when asked if Hardman and defensive lineman Charles Omenihu would play against the Chargers: “I’m thinking it’s going in that direction.”
- Reid revealed that cornerback Jaylen Watson (thigh) was hit in the thigh at practice on Friday and had to be removed from the workout. He is the only questionable player listed. The Chiefs will see how he feels on Sunday before making a decision.
- Tight end Travis Kelce (ankle), defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) logged full practices all week. They are good to go for Sunday’s game after being questionable ahead of last week’s contest.
- For the Chargers, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and linebacker Joey Bosa (toe) were both upgraded to full practice participants after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday; both are expected to play the game.
- Free safety Alohi Gilman (toe) has been declared out after being downgraded to did not participate on Friday.
- Cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring) — a special-teams player who has been inactive the last three weeks — has also been listed as out
- Two Chargers were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) did not participate for the second straight day, while safety Derwin James (ankle) was downgraded for the second consecutive day, ending the week on did not participate status.
- Since they weren’t certain of Gilman’s availability for the game, the Chargers claimed former Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylin Hawkins (illness) on Wednesday. Hawkins was limited on both Thursday and Friday, but was not given an injury designation for the game.
Click here for Thursday’s injury report.
Loading comments...