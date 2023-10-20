In Week 7’s ‘Reacts’ poll, Chiefs fans think Patrick Mahomes should run QB sneaks

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

Chiefs’ fan confidence

The Chiefs’ 19-8 victory over the Denver Broncos in Week 6 may not have been as overwhelming as fans might have preferred, but it was enough to boost their confidence in the team from 81% to 88%.

Mahomes quarterback sneaks

This has certainly been a common discussion topic among Kansas City fans since Mahomes dislocated his kneecap when running a sneak against the Broncos in 2019, caugins him to miss two games. Since then, Mahomes has not run one of these plays. Most fans think he should — but kind of surprisingly, it’s not an overwhelming majority.

Toughest team remaining

Most Chiefs fans think the Week 9 game against the Miami Dolphins (which will be played in Frankfurt, Germany) will be the toughest of the team’s remaining matchups — followed by the one against the Philadelphia Eagles two weeks later.

Best Week 7 game

So it follows that Chiefs fans would think the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between the Dolphins and Eagles will be very interesting. It looks like most NFL fans across the country agree with them — but likely for reasons of their own.

The most underrated team

Even though Kansas City fans aren’t very worried about the team’s matchup against the 3-3 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17, about two in five NFL fans might disagree with that assessment.

The most overrated team

About one in three NFL fans also think the Pittsburgh Steelers have been lucky to get to 3-2 this season — while about one in four think the Las Vegas Raiders aren’t as good as their 3-3 record would suggest.

