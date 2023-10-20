Arrowheadlines: Patrick Mahomes is the Chiefs backup punter

The latest

Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub told reporters on Wednesday that the two-time NFL MVP serves as their backup punter and could have been used in that role during their Week 6 win over the Denver Broncos when Tommy Townsend was nursing a knee injury. Mahomes also confirmed the news:

I been trying to tell yall!!! https://t.co/PLEjjAGEPP — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 19, 2023

“[Mahomes] is our backup punter,” Toub said. “He could do it. He shows me all the time he’s out there [at practice]. Boom. That guy, it’s unbelievable.”

Buy, sell or hold: What should each NFL team do at the 2023 trade deadline? | PFF

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: BUY We know the Chiefs are comfortable being patient and keeping a balanced budget, but a move for a wide receiver looks smarter and smarter — and the team did just trade for Mecole Hardman. Kansas City’s wide receiver corps is currently fifth worst in drop rate and just doesn’t have a go-to target, so we recommended a move for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in our first trade recommendations installment. Ultimately a major splash isn’t necessary, with a big decision awaiting star interior defender Chris Jones this upcoming offseason. Defensive lineman Charles Omenihu is now set to return in Week 7 and provide a major boost to a defensive line that is already playing good football. Hopkins is cheap in 2023, though, and Kansas City can continue to operate year by year after the fact with no guaranteed money on his deal for 2024.

NFL QB Index, Week 7: Tua Tagovailoa returns to No. 1; Matthew Stafford enters top five | NFL.com

2 - Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs · Year 7 2023 stats: 6 games | 68.3 pct | 1,593 pass yds | 7.1 ypa | 11 pass TD | 5 INT | 185 rush yds | 0 rush TD | 1 fumble Play extension has been Mahomes’ greatest asset in recent weeks, and he used it to his benefit throughout Thursday night’s win over Denver. Despite struggling to finish drives, Mahomes completed 30-of-40 passes for 306 yards, one touchdown and one deflected interception, helping the Chiefs slowly build their lead via field goals, largely by finding a way to connect with a pass-catcher when the odds seemed to be against him — which is, of course, his forte. He also picked up 31 yards on six rushing attempts, keeping the Chiefs moving on a night when points were hard to come by. It wasn’t spectacular by any means, but there’s something to be said about a quarterback finding success when the going isn’t easy.

NFL Week 7 best bets: One wager to make for every team | Chiefs Wire

Chiefs: Jerick McKinnon anytime TD + Chiefs win (+230) Kansas City’s hot streak isn’t likely to end against the Chargers in Week 7, and the Chiefs’ reliance on RB Jerick McKinnon for consistent yardage on offense should continue unabated until Patrick Mahomes fully returns to MVP form. McKinnon has proven to be one of Mahomes’ favorite targets, particularly in the red zone, and his speed out of the backfield makes him a threat to score from anywhere on the field. Though there is always a chance that a bet won’t hit, the return on this parlay should be an enticing option for fans wagering on Kansas City’s Week 7 tilt. – John Dillon, Chiefs Wire

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers give Justin Herbert another weapon, Jets add protection for Aaron Rodgers | CBS Sports

Round 1 - Pick 31 Kris Jenkins DL MICHIGAN • SR • 6’3” / 305 LBS It is difficult to envision Kansas City allowing Chris Jones to leave town but the reality is that he is a free agent after the season. The position is a need even with Jones. Kris Jenkins adds to the room.

Around the NFL

Jaguars WR Christian Kirk speeds past Saints for 44-yard game-winner: ‘I don’t think I ran that fast since college’ | NFL.com

A pair of first-half touchdowns and a field goal had the Jags enjoying an 11-point halftime lead. Then the second half commenced, and they went nowhere, sputtering and slogging along until Derek Carr and the New Orleans Saints had found life and a tie ballgame. With the Jaguars having become a toothless prowl, quarterback Trevor Lawrence was just looking for a spark. He found Christian Kirk — and 44 yards later Jacksonville had the touchdown that would hold for the game-winner in a 31-24 victory over the Saints on Thursday night. “Just wanted to find a completion and get us going,” Lawrence said after the game. “Worst case, let’s get some points, let’s get a field goal. The game was tied at that point. And then when I threw it, I thought it was gonna be maybe a 10-yard gain. I knew he had 20 (﻿Pete Werner﻿) on the angle, but then he took it to the house. That was a great play by him to finish it and see that opportunity and go get it.”

Giants RB Saquon Barkley - ‘I don’t want to get traded’ | ESPN

The trade deadline is 4 p.m. ET on Oct. 31. “Sitting here, everyone knows how I feel. Everyone knows I don’t want to get traded,” Barkley said. “I don’t think anyone in their right mind would want to get traded anywhere. It’s not an easy thing to do. You have to move. I have a family. I would love to be here. “But like I said, it’s not in my control. My focus is to be the leader I can be for this team and get this thing on the right track.”

Chiefs News: Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes praise Chargers’ Justin Herbert

It should be a close game. Seven of the last nine matchups between these two AFC West rivals have been decided by a single score. While Los Angeles’ 2-3 record is indicative of the team’s struggles to start the season, it is still a dangerous opponent. This is especially true when quarterback Justin Herbert — who always seems to play at his best against Kansas City — is on the field. “His numbers speak for [themselves],” said Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones during his Wednesday press appearance. “They say, ‘Women and men lie — but numbers don’t lie.’ You look at his numbers year-in and year-out? He’s continued to be dominant. He’s continued to make big-time throws. He’s continued to be a force on their team. “Sometimes the record doesn’t show how good a player is. We go back to last week: Russell Wilson has a QBR of like 101, but they have a bad record. Does that mean he’s a bad quarterback? No. His QBR is telling you he’s not a bad quarterback; [he’s] just in an unfortunate situation.

we got 6,000 videos of you throwing no-look darts and 70-yarders in pregame, yet not one single punt on film?! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 20, 2023

