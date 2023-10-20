Chiefs admit Patrick Mahomes is their backup punter

When Kansas City Chiefs punter Tommy Townsend was questionable for the team’s Week 6 matchup vs. the Denver Broncos, some may have found themselves asking a question they’ve never pondered before: “Who’s the backup punter?”

On Thursday, Chiefs special teams coordinator Dave Toub revealed the surprising answer.

“The backup punter? Yeah, we had a plan,” Toub told the media. “We had a plan, and believe it or not, [Mahomes] is our backup punter.”

It’s been quite some time since Mahomes has been either a backup or a punter. The last time he played second-fiddle to anyone was during his rookie season when he backed up quarterback Alex Smith.

I been trying to tell yall!!! https://t.co/PLEjjAGEPP — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) October 19, 2023

As for punting, you’d have to go all the way back to Mahomes’ high school days in Whitehouse, Texas.

With Townsend listed as a full participant in practice on both Wednesday and Thursday, it’s unlikely Mahomes will be called on this Sunday during the Chiefs game vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.

However, if the situation arises, Toub is confident that the star quarterback could get the job done.

“He can do it,” Toub continued. “He shows me all the time. He’s out there going on Saturday hitting punts. He can do it all, that guy.”

Mahomes has made a career out of doing things never seen before by quarterbacks. One can only imagine how he could revolutionize the punter position, next.