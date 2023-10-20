Madden Simulation: An AFC West thriller at Arrowhead

STOP!

If you want to watch the simulation without spoilers, start the above video — or if you can't see it, click here.

Here's what happened in our simulation:

First quarter

The Los Angeles Chargers marched down the field on their first drive of the game. Wide receiver Keenan Allen topped off a 10-play drive to get in the end zone for a touchdown. Quarterback Justin Herbert had plenty of time in the pocket due to defensive tackle Chirs Jones getting hurt on the game's third play.

The Kansas City Chiefs also marched down the field on an 11-play drive, during which tight end Travis Kelce scored the touchdown.

End of the first quarter: Chargers 7, Chiefs 7

Second quarter

Running back Austin Ekeler was injured on the first play of the quarter — but backup running back Joshua Kelly busted open an 18-yard touchdown run.

Five days prior to rejoining the team, wide receiver Mecole Hardman made an impact by catching a 6-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes on a fourth-and-5 down. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney would later find the end zone to tie the game.

A third lead change occurred when the Chargers went up by seven after tight end Gerald Everett caught a 25-yard touchdown.

End of the second quarter: Chargers 21, Chiefs 14

Third quarter

The Chiefs' defense forced a turnover when Mike Danna and Nick Bolton combined for a strip-sack. However, the Chiefs only scored a field goal off the turnover. The Chargers extended their lead with another Everett touchdown.

End of the third quarter: Chargers 28, Chiefs 17

Fourth quarter

The Chiefs took the lead for the first time late in the quarter. A six-play drive ending with a Toney touchdown put the Chiefs up by one. A two-point conversion after put the Chiefs up by three. Ekeler made an immediate impact returning from injury by scoring the go-ahead touchdown with less than 1:30 to go in the game.

Final score: Chargers 35, Chiefs 31

Notable stats

Patrick Mahomes 37/41, 325 yards, 3 TD, 2 att, 13 yards, 1 TD

Justin Herbert 25/35, 257 yards, 3 TD

Isiah Pacheco 18 att, 65 yards, 6 rec, 48 yards

Austin Ekeler 11 att, 67 yards, 1 TD, 3 rec, 23 yards

Travis Kelce 9 rec, 95 yards, 1 TD

Kadarius Toney 7 rec, 75 yards, 2 TD

Mecole Hardman 6 rec, 41 yards

Gerald Everett 9 rec, 91 yards, 2 TD

Kenneth Murray Jr. 12 total, 7 solo, 1 sack

Derwin James Jr. 15 total, 6 solo, 1 TFL

Chris Jones 4 total, 1 solo, 1 sack

Trent McDuffie 10 total, 1 solo

Mike Danna 2 total, 1 sack

In Week 8, the Chiefs are on the road at Mile High, taking on the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is at 3:25 Arrowhead time. Before that, we will see how the game plays out inside the EA Universe.