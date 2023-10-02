 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
8 things overheard after Sunday’s Chiefs victory over the Jets

If you listened very carefully, there were interesting things to be heard during Sunday Night Football.

By Tom Ruprecht
Kansas City Chiefs v New York Jets Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs held on for an unexpectedly close 23-20 win over the New York Jets. Here are some of things Tom Ruprecht overheard in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.

  1. “Can’t believe I’m saying this — but I hope Pat can go out there tonight and put up numbers like Justin Fields.”
  2. “Zach Wilson’s interception aura is so powerful! I fear if he learns to harness it, he could direct it towards Mahomes.”
  3. “Travis Kelce? No... Taylor Swift’s here tonight because the Jets are honoring Joe Klecko.”
  4. “Nice touchdown, Noah. If you ever show off in front of Taylor again, I’ll kill you.”
  5. “The Chicago Bears made Chase Claypool stay home today. Apparently, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling did the same as a gesture of solidarity.”
  6. “It must be gratifying for Cris Collinsworth to see Jawaan Taylor get called for a safety and think, ‘I helped make that happen!’”
  7. “I don’t want to overreact to two interceptions, but the Chiefs have to start tanking for Caleb Williams!”
  8. “Travis, the past few weeks have been fun — but at this point in my life, I’m really looking for a guy who can put the Jets away instead of letting them hang around.”

