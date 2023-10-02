8 things overheard after Sunday’s Chiefs victory over the Jets

On Sunday night, the Kansas City Chiefs held on for an unexpectedly close 23-20 win over the New York Jets. Here are some of things Tom Ruprecht overheard in New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium.
- “Can’t believe I’m saying this — but I hope Pat can go out there tonight and put up numbers like Justin Fields.”
- “Zach Wilson’s interception aura is so powerful! I fear if he learns to harness it, he could direct it towards Mahomes.”
- “Travis Kelce? No... Taylor Swift’s here tonight because the Jets are honoring Joe Klecko.”
- “Nice touchdown, Noah. If you ever show off in front of Taylor again, I’ll kill you.”
- “The Chicago Bears made Chase Claypool stay home today. Apparently, Skyy Moore and Marquez Valdes-Scantling did the same as a gesture of solidarity.”
- “It must be gratifying for Cris Collinsworth to see Jawaan Taylor get called for a safety and think, ‘I helped make that happen!’”
- “I don’t want to overreact to two interceptions, but the Chiefs have to start tanking for Caleb Williams!”
- “Travis, the past few weeks have been fun — but at this point in my life, I’m really looking for a guy who can put the Jets away instead of letting them hang around.”
Loading comments...