Chiefs open as 5.5-point favorites over the Vikings in Week 5

Kansas City is once again a road favorite against a team with a losing record.

By John Dixon
/ new
On Sunday, the 3-1 Kansas City Chiefs will stay on the road, traveling to Minneapolis to play the 1-3 Minnesota Vikings in a Week 5 matchup.

In Week 4, the 2-1 Chiefs opened as 9-point road favorites against the 1-2 New York Jets, but only held on to defeat New York 23-20 on “Sunday Night Football.” Before that, they opened Week 3 as 13-point home favorites over the 0-2 Chicago Bears before hammering them 41-10.

Two weeks ago, the 0-2 Vikings began Week 3 as 1-point home underdogs against the 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers before losing 28-24. Then in Week 4, Minnesota opened as a 2.5-point road favorite over the 0-3 Carolina Panthers — and on Sunday, collected an ugly 21-13 win.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 5.5-point favorite in this interconference matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time on Sunday. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.

