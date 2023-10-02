AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season concludes with the Seattle Seahawks on the road against the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”
The Seahawks enter New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium (where the Kansas City Chiefs just defeated the New York Jets on Sunday night) with 2-1 record, following a 37-31 overtime road win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2 and a 37-27 home victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. The Giants are 1-2, coming off a 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and a 30-12 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points.
The game will be carried on ESPN — locally on KMBC/9 — at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 42-21-0
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (2-1) at Giants (1-2)?
-
71%
Seahawks
-
28%
Giants
Poll
Which team wins Falcons (2-1) at Jaguars (1-2)?
This poll is closed
-
23%
Falcons
-
76%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Bengals (1-2) at Titans (1-2)?
This poll is closed
-
64%
Bengals
-
35%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (0-3) at Bears (0-3)?
This poll is closed
-
62%
Broncos
-
37%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Dolphins (3-0) at Bills (2-1)?
This poll is closed
-
40%
Dolphins
-
59%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (0-3) at Panthers (0-3)?
This poll is closed
-
86%
Vikings
-
13%
Panthers
Poll
Which team wins Steelers (2-1) at Texans (1-2)?
This poll is closed
-
76%
Steelers
-
23%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Rams (1-2) at Colts (2-1)?
This poll is closed
-
49%
Rams
-
50%
Colts
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (2-1) at Browns (2-1)?
This poll is closed
-
46%
Ravens
-
53%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Buccaneers (2-1) at Saints (2-1)?
This poll is closed
-
40%
Buccaneers
-
60%
Saints
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (2-1) at Eagles (3-0)?
This poll is closed
-
11%
Commanders
-
88%
Eagles
Poll
Which team wins Raiders (1-2) at Chargers (1-2)?
This poll is closed
-
10%
Raiders
-
89%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (1-2) at 49ers (3-0)?
This poll is closed
-
4%
Cardinals
-
95%
49ers
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)?
This poll is closed
-
18%
Patriots
-
81%
Cowboys
Poll
Which team wins Lions (2-1) at Packers (2-1)?
This poll is closed
-
64%
Lions
-
35%
Packers
Poll
Which team wins Chiefs (2-1) at Jets (1-2)?
This poll is closed
-
51%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
38%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
9%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
