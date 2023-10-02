 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Sign up for Arrowhead Pride Premier Our newsletter from Pete Sweeney and others is delivered to your inbox three times a week with exclusive Chiefs analysis. Sign up today for a 7-day free trial!

Filed under:

AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 4

Week 4 concludes with the Seahawks and Giants in primetime.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Week 4 of the NFL season concludes with the Seattle Seahawks on the road against the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

The Seahawks enter New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium (where the Kansas City Chiefs just defeated the New York Jets on Sunday night) with 2-1 record, following a 37-31 overtime road win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2 and a 37-27 home victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. The Giants are 1-2, coming off a 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and a 30-12 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points.

The game will be carried on ESPN — locally on KMBC/9 — at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 42-21-0

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (2-1) at Giants (1-2)?

view results
  • 71%
    Seahawks
    (5 votes)
  • 28%
    Giants
    (2 votes)
7 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Falcons (2-1) at Jaguars (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 23%
    Falcons
    (74 votes)
  • 76%
    Jaguars
    (240 votes)
314 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Bengals (1-2) at Titans (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 64%
    Bengals
    (220 votes)
  • 35%
    Titans
    (122 votes)
342 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (0-3) at Bears (0-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 62%
    Broncos
    (216 votes)
  • 37%
    Bears
    (130 votes)
346 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Dolphins (3-0) at Bills (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 40%
    Dolphins
    (144 votes)
  • 59%
    Bills
    (212 votes)
356 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (0-3) at Panthers (0-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 86%
    Vikings
    (292 votes)
  • 13%
    Panthers
    (47 votes)
339 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Steelers (2-1) at Texans (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 76%
    Steelers
    (263 votes)
  • 23%
    Texans
    (81 votes)
344 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Rams (1-2) at Colts (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 49%
    Rams
    (164 votes)
  • 50%
    Colts
    (170 votes)
334 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (2-1) at Browns (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 46%
    Ravens
    (69 votes)
  • 53%
    Browns
    (78 votes)
147 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Buccaneers (2-1) at Saints (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 40%
    Buccaneers
    (134 votes)
  • 60%
    Saints
    (201 votes)
335 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (2-1) at Eagles (3-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 11%
    Commanders
    (38 votes)
  • 88%
    Eagles
    (289 votes)
327 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Raiders (1-2) at Chargers (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 10%
    Raiders
    (36 votes)
  • 89%
    Chargers
    (306 votes)
342 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (1-2) at 49ers (3-0)?

This poll is closed

  • 4%
    Cardinals
    (16 votes)
  • 95%
    49ers
    (325 votes)
341 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 18%
    Patriots
    (64 votes)
  • 81%
    Cowboys
    (278 votes)
342 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (2-1) at Packers (2-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 64%
    Lions
    (99 votes)
  • 35%
    Packers
    (54 votes)
153 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Chiefs (2-1) at Jets (1-2)?

This poll is closed

  • 51%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (257 votes)
  • 38%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (195 votes)
  • 9%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (50 votes)
502 votes total Vote Now

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.