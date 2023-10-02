AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season concludes with the Seattle Seahawks on the road against the New York Giants on “Monday Night Football.”

The Seahawks enter New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium (where the Kansas City Chiefs just defeated the New York Jets on Sunday night) with 2-1 record, following a 37-31 overtime road win over the Detroit Lions in Week 2 and a 37-27 home victory over the Carolina Panthers in Week 3. The Giants are 1-2, coming off a 31-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 and a 30-12 road loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Seahawks are favored by 2.5 points.

The game will be carried on ESPN — locally on KMBC/9 — at 7:15 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 42-21-0

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (2-1) at Giants (1-2)? Seahawks

Giants vote view results 71% Seahawks (5 votes)

28% Giants (2 votes) 7 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Falcons (2-1) at Jaguars (1-2)? This poll is closed 23% Falcons (74 votes)

76% Jaguars (240 votes) 314 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Bengals (1-2) at Titans (1-2)? This poll is closed 64% Bengals (220 votes)

35% Titans (122 votes) 342 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Broncos (0-3) at Bears (0-3)? This poll is closed 62% Broncos (216 votes)

37% Bears (130 votes) 346 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Dolphins (3-0) at Bills (2-1)? This poll is closed 40% Dolphins (144 votes)

59% Bills (212 votes) 356 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (0-3) at Panthers (0-3)? This poll is closed 86% Vikings (292 votes)

13% Panthers (47 votes) 339 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Steelers (2-1) at Texans (1-2)? This poll is closed 76% Steelers (263 votes)

23% Texans (81 votes) 344 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Rams (1-2) at Colts (2-1)? This poll is closed 49% Rams (164 votes)

50% Colts (170 votes) 334 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Ravens (2-1) at Browns (2-1)? This poll is closed 46% Ravens (69 votes)

53% Browns (78 votes) 147 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Buccaneers (2-1) at Saints (2-1)? This poll is closed 40% Buccaneers (134 votes)

60% Saints (201 votes) 335 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (2-1) at Eagles (3-0)? This poll is closed 11% Commanders (38 votes)

88% Eagles (289 votes) 327 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Raiders (1-2) at Chargers (1-2)? This poll is closed 10% Raiders (36 votes)

89% Chargers (306 votes) 342 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (1-2) at 49ers (3-0)? This poll is closed 4% Cardinals (16 votes)

95% 49ers (325 votes) 341 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (1-2) at Cowboys (2-1)? This poll is closed 18% Patriots (64 votes)

81% Cowboys (278 votes) 342 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (2-1) at Packers (2-1)? This poll is closed 64% Lions (99 votes)

35% Packers (54 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now