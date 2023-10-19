Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday injury report: No change to Kansas City’s report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|NIR
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Bryan Cook
|FS
|Neck
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Left Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Chargers
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Deane Leonard
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|-
|-
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Joey Bosa
|LB
|Toe
|LP
|LP
|-
|-
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Toe
|DNP
|LP
|-
|-
|Jaylinn Hawkins
|S
|Illness
|N/A
|LP
|-
|-
|Derwin James
|FS
|Ankle
|FP
|LP
|-
|-
|Will Clapp
|C
|Knee
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Donald Parham
|TE
|Wrist
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Left Finger
|FP
|FP
|-
|-
Some notes
- The Chiefs’ injury report was the same as Wednesday, with wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) being the only Chiefs player not practicing, as to be expected (more on Watson’s injury here).
- It’s worth noting that wide receiver Mecole Hardman — now back on the roster — did not appear on the report, meaning he is healthy for his potential return for the Chiefs on Sunday (more on Hardman’s potential role on Sunday).
- It’s a good sign for the Chiefs that Travis Kelce (ankle), defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) continue to log full practices. All three were questionable to play last week but managed to play in the game.
- With “no timeline” on free safety Alohi Gilman (toe) returning to the lineup, the Chargers claimed former Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylin Hawkins (illness) on Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday. Gilman did put in some work as a limited participant on Thursday.
- Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and linebacker Joey Bosa (toe) were once again limited. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) was downgraded from limited to out of practice.
- Even though safety Derwin James (ankle) was downgraded to a limited participant, which is worth monitoring.
Click here for Wednesday’s injury report.
