Chiefs vs. Chargers Thursday injury report: No change to Kansas City’s report

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ second official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Justin Watson WR Elbow DNP DNP - - Travis Kelce TE Ankle FP FP - - Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP FP - - George Karlaftis DE Hamstring FP FP - - Charles Omenihu DE NIR FP FP - - Nick Bolton LB Ankle FP FP - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP FP - - Bryan Cook FS Neck FP FP - - Tommy Townsend P Left Knee FP FP - -

Chargers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring LP DNP - - Deane Leonard CB Hamstring DNP DNP - - Sebastian Joseph-Day DT Knee LP LP - - Joey Bosa LB Toe LP LP - - Alohi Gilman S Toe DNP LP - - Jaylinn Hawkins S Illness N/A LP - - Derwin James FS Ankle FP LP - - Will Clapp C Knee FP FP - - Rashawn Slater OT Ankle FP FP - - Donald Parham TE Wrist FP FP - - Justin Herbert QB Left Finger FP FP - -

Some notes

The Chiefs' injury report was the same as Wednesday, with wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) being the only Chiefs player not practicing.

It's worth noting that wide receiver Mecole Hardman — now back on the roster — did not appear on the report, meaning he is healthy for his potential return for the Chiefs on Sunday (more on Hardman's potential role on Sunday).

It's a good sign for the Chiefs that Travis Kelce (ankle), defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) continue to log full practices. All three were questionable to play last week but managed to play in the game.

With "no timeline" on free safety Alohi Gilman (toe) returning to the lineup, the Chargers claimed former Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylin Hawkins (illness) on Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday. Gilman did put in some work as a limited participant on Thursday.

Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and linebacker Joey Bosa (toe) were once again limited. Linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring) was downgraded from limited to out of practice.

Even though safety Derwin James (ankle) was downgraded to a limited participant, which is worth monitoring.

