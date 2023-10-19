AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off with the (4-2) Jacksonville Jaguars on the road against the (3-3) New Orleans Saints on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Jaguars opened the season 1-2 — including the 17-9 home loss that the Kansas City Chiefs handed them in Week 2 — but then won three straight, picking up a 23-7 home win over the Atlanta Falcons, a 25-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills in New York and 37-20 defeat of the Indianapolis Colts at home.

The Saints went 2-1 to open their season — but have gone 1-2 in their last three matchups, dropping a 26-9 home game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating the New England Patriots 34-0 in Foxborough and dropping a 20-13 decision to the Houston Texans at home.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are favored by 2 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 61-32-0

Poll Which team wins Jaguars (4-2) at Saints (3-3)?
66% Jaguars (95 votes)
33% Saints (48 votes)
143 votes total

