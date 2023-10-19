AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 7

Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off with the (4-2) Jacksonville Jaguars on the road against the (3-3) New Orleans Saints on “Thursday Night Football.”
The Jaguars opened the season 1-2 — including the 17-9 home loss that the Kansas City Chiefs handed them in Week 2 — but then won three straight, picking up a 23-7 home win over the Atlanta Falcons, a 25-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills in New York and 37-20 defeat of the Indianapolis Colts at home.
The Saints went 2-1 to open their season — but have gone 1-2 in their last three matchups, dropping a 26-9 home game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating the New England Patriots 34-0 in Foxborough and dropping a 20-13 decision to the Houston Texans at home.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are favored by 2 points.
Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 61-32-0
Poll
Which team wins Jaguars (4-2) at Saints (3-3)?
This poll is closed
-
66%
Jaguars
-
33%
Saints
Reader Record by Week
|Predictions
|W-L-T
|Week 1 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 2 picks
|12-4-0
|Week 3 picks
|10-6-0
|Week 4 picks
|11-5-0
|Week 5 picks
|8-6-0
|Week 6 picks
|10-5-0
|Total
|61-32-0
AP Staff Record
|TW
|LW
|Staffer
|W
|L
|T
|Pct
|1
|1
|Ron Kopp Jr.
|64
|28
|0
|0.6957
|2
|2
|John Dixon
|64
|29
|0
|0.6882
|3
|5
|Rocky Magaña
|62
|30
|0
|0.6739
|4
|3
|Pete Sweeney
|52
|26
|0
|0.6667
|5
|5
|Matt Stagner
|61
|31
|0
|0.6630
|6
|3
|Stephen Serda
|61
|32
|0
|0.6559
|7
|7
|Price Carter
|59
|32
|0
|0.6484
|8
|8
|Jared Sapp
|60
|33
|0
|0.6452
|8
|10
|Kramer Sansone
|60
|33
|0
|0.6452
|10
|8
|Ashley Justice
|59
|34
|0
|0.6344
|11
|11
|Nate Christensen
|55
|38
|0
|0.5914
|12
|12
|Maurice Elston
|26
|21
|0
|0.5532
|13
|13
|Dakota Watson
|51
|42
|0
|0.5484
Loading comments...