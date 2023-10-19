 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

AP staff Thursday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 7

The Chiefs host the Chargers on Sunday — but the action opens with the Jaguars and Saints on TNF.

By SB Nation Staff
/ new
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Week 7 of the NFL season kicks off with the (4-2) Jacksonville Jaguars on the road against the (3-3) New Orleans Saints on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Jaguars opened the season 1-2 — including the 17-9 home loss that the Kansas City Chiefs handed them in Week 2 — but then won three straight, picking up a 23-7 home win over the Atlanta Falcons, a 25-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills in New York and 37-20 defeat of the Indianapolis Colts at home.

The Saints went 2-1 to open their season — but have gone 1-2 in their last three matchups, dropping a 26-9 home game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, beating the New England Patriots 34-0 in Foxborough and dropping a 20-13 decision to the Houston Texans at home.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints are favored by 2 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 61-32-0

Poll

Which team wins Jaguars (4-2) at Saints (3-3)?

This poll is closed

  • 66%
    Jaguars
    (95 votes)
  • 33%
    Saints
    (48 votes)
143 votes total Vote Now

Reader Record by Week

Predictions W-L-T
Week 1 picks 10-6-0
Week 2 picks 12-4-0
Week 3 picks 10-6-0
Week 4 picks 11-5-0
Week 5 picks 8-6-0
Week 6 picks 10-5-0
Total 61-32-0

AP Staff Record

TW LW Staffer W L T Pct
1 1 Ron Kopp Jr. 64 28 0 0.6957
2 2 John Dixon 64 29 0 0.6882
3 5 Rocky Magaña 62 30 0 0.6739
4 3 Pete Sweeney 52 26 0 0.6667
5 5 Matt Stagner 61 31 0 0.6630
6 3 Stephen Serda 61 32 0 0.6559
7 7 Price Carter 59 32 0 0.6484
8 8 Jared Sapp 60 33 0 0.6452
8 10 Kramer Sansone 60 33 0 0.6452
10 8 Ashley Justice 59 34 0 0.6344
11 11 Nate Christensen 55 38 0 0.5914
12 12 Maurice Elston 26 21 0 0.5532
13 13 Dakota Watson 51 42 0 0.5484

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.