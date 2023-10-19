Arrowheadlines: Frank Clark is reportedly heading to Kansas City for a medical

The latest

It appears the Shark is coming back

Frank Clark confirmed he is heading to Kansas City, but not the reason for visit

Link up on Red Friday! I land on Thursday. ❤️ https://t.co/radJvefOix — Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) October 18, 2023

2023 NFL Week 7 QB Power Rankings: Allen, Mahomes Remain at Top | The 33rd Team

Week 6 QB Power Rankings 1. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Previous Ranking: 1 It’s pretty disappointing the Kansas City Chiefs only managed to score 19 points against a league-worst Denver Broncos defense. That should have been a fireworks show. However, my opinion on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense is still unchanged. Mahomes isn’t playing the flashiest football of his career, but the Chiefs offense is still sixth in DVOA. They’re fifth in passing DVOA, specifically. Mahomes producing that kind of offense with a carousel of inexperienced guys and mid-level role players at wide receiver is a marvel.

Patrick Mahomes eyes NFL team ownership after done playing | ESPN

“Eventually, when I’m done playing,” Mahomes said of his interest in NFL ownership. “I think Tom [Brady] is trying to do it right now, but that’s definitely where you want to get to. I love this sport and want to give back in any way possible. When I’m done playing, obviously I’ll be a Chiefs fan, but at the same time I want to have that competitive edge I’ve always had my entire life.” Mahomes noted that making the NFL ownership club can be difficult, so he would look at buying into other sports when he’s done playing.

2023 Week 7 NFL QB Power Rankings: Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa claims top spot; Lions’ Jared Goff enters top 5 | CBS Sports

3 - Patrick Mahomes Not so unlike the fellow elite QB he faced in Super Bowl LVIII, Mahomes is off to a relatively reckless start to 2023, putting the ball in harm’s way more often than expected. But even with an uneven WR corps, how can you not trust him? (-2)

NFL Team Needs: Prioritizing Every Roster’s Biggest Weaknesses After Week 6 | Bleacher Report

2024 Free Agency: Edge Dante Fowler Jr., Dallas Cowboys The Chiefs are hoping that George Karlaftis and Felix Anudike-Uzomah are going to develop into a dominant pair of pass-rushers. We still haven’t seen what Charles Omenihu will do as part of the Chiefs defense, as he was suspended for the first six games of the season. Regardless, there are still some questions for this defensive line. The defense doesn’t have many holes on paper, but continuing to build pass-rushing depth is always a need. Someone like Dante Fowler Jr. would be a great addition. Fowler will be 30 next season, but he’s been solid as a rotational piece for the Cowboys defensive line, putting up six sacks last year despite playing just 30 percent of the snaps.

NFL RB Index, Week 7: Five running backs who could be on the move ahead of trade deadline | NFL.com

12 - Isiah Pacheco Kansas City Chiefs · Year 2 2023 stats: 6 games | 87 att | 387 rush yds | 4.4 ypc | 3 rush TD | 17 rec | 135 rec yds | 0 rec TD | 0 fumbles lost Isiah Pacheco did most of his damage in the first half in the win over Denver, with nine carries for 47 yards (5.2 yards per carry) coming in the first two quarters. He even had a career-high six catches in the contest for 36 yards. He’s evolving nicely into a three-down back.

Prisco’s Week 7 NFL picks: Jaguars edge Saints, Ravens snap Lions’ hot streak, Eagles outduel Dolphins | CBS Sports

The Chargers are coming off a tough home loss to the Cowboys where Justin Herbert didn’t play that well. Now he faces a good Chiefs defense. Kansas City is coming off a Thursday night game, so they are rested. The Chargers pass defense has issues, so look for Patrick Mahomes to finally have his big day this season. Chiefs take it. Pick: Chiefs 34, Chargers 27

NFL throwback uniforms ranked from best to worst for 2023 season | USA Today

Unranked: Kansas City Chiefs Pulling on the red pants is as frisky as they get, so no alternates or throwbacks to assess. And a team based in K.C. has little reason to dust off its long-ago Dallas Texans roots. As far as anything in the pipeline? “I think we have a very distinct brand with the red and white, and I don’t anticipate steering away from that any time soon,” owner Clark Hunt revealed this year, saying he also wanted to honor the wishes of his later father – AFL and team founder Lamar Hunt – who wanted uniform continuity. Welp, it wins.

Around the NFL

WR Davante Adams - My purpose on Raiders is to influence game | ESPN

“I’m a human being and I have extremely high standards for myself in this offense,” said Adams, who has been targeted a combined nine times the last two games, with six catches for 74 yards without a touchdown. “I’m sure people are thinking, ‘They won the game, why is there an issue?’ I mean, you see why it’s an issue. Y’all should know who I am, know what I’m about at this point ... when you’re a player like me, mentally, my benchmark is not wins and losses — it’s greatness. So when I go out there, I expect to be able to have that ability to put that on tape and have an influence on the game. That’s my purpose for being here. I’m not here just to hang out; I came here to win and to do it the right way.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Chiefs News: Charles Omenihu is ‘ready’ for debut vs. Chargers

During his Monday media availability (via Zoom), Andy Reid hinted that Omenihu would be ramped up rather than playing a full game right away — but on Wednesday, he added that the defensive lineman is in good shape and has the advantage of having participated fully in training camp and the preseason. There is no question that the head coach is looking forward to adding him to his No. 2 defense. “He’s another one that can play inside and outside, and it gives you flexibility there,” said Reid of Omenihu. “He’s good at both, so again, you could work different combinations with that. But he’s definitely somebody you have to look at. I’m game-planning against him. I’m going to know where he’s at. He’s a good football player.”

A tweet to make you think

The Jet has landed back in KC.



Welcome home, @MecoleHardman4‼️ pic.twitter.com/3X1Q9jhAJ6 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 18, 2023

Follow Arrowhead Pride on Social Media