When the Kansas City Chiefs drafted Patrick Mahomes in 2017, only a clairvoyant could have predicted that six years later, he’d be fielding questions about his ownership stakes across multiple sports. A few years ago, local fans held out hope that Mahomes would play a role in bringing an NBA team to Kansas City. While Mahomes hasn’t ruled out the possibility of a future NBA investment, he still remains active.

In his most recent sports ownership venture, Mahomes and teammate Travis Kelce are now part of a group that made a multi-million-dollar investment into a Formula 1 team: Alpine Racing. In F1 drivers, Mahomes sees people who are as competitive as he is.

“I’ve been able to get to a couple [of] races now,” Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. “Seeing the environment — and then obviously watching the ‘Drive to Survive’ on Netflix — you see how competitive it is.

“I mean, I’m as competitive as anyone can get, so hopefully it can open up to some great opportunities — and we’re able to go to some of those races and have a little stake in the game.”

After the uproar that ensued when video of Mahomes playing basketball began circulating, it’s hard to imagine that he will find himself behind the wheel of a race car — although in such a case, Mahomes imagines that he might have general manager Brett Veach in his corner.

“I don’t know if that’s in my contract,” he joked. “We’ll see. I know Veach is a big F1 guy, so maybe he’ll let me cruise around the track at least once — but I don’t know. The cars cost a little bit of money, so I don’t know if they’ll let me do that.”

Mahomes credits watching the Netflix Formula 1 series as an influence on his decision to be featured on another of the streaming platform’s hit shows: “Quarterback.” The racing series showed him it was possible to document an athlete’s life without interfering with it.

“[It] showed that the best athletes in the world can do it,” explained Mahomes, “so I thought I [would] able to do that — and still focus on the main thing — but [also] get to document all this cool stuff that we do.”

Will the Chiefs’ half-billion-dollar man have a stake in every major sport by the end of his career?

“Not until I own an NFL team,” he revealed. “If I can get there, then I might settle down — but they make it pretty tough to get to that spot.”

In the end, Mahomes simply wants to remain associated with the sport he loves — and remain in the competitive arena.

“I want to give back in any way possible when I’m done playing,” he said. “Obviously I’ll be a Chiefs fan — but at the same time, I want to have that competitive edge like I’ve always had my entire life.”