Chiefs vs. Chargers Wednesday injury report: Chiefs list nine players

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.
Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:
Chiefs
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Justin Watson
|WR
|Elbow
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Travis Kelce
|TE
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|Toe
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|George Karlaftis
|DE
|Hamstring
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Charles Omenihu
|DE
|NIR
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Nick Bolton
|LB
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|L'Jarius Sneed
|CB
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Bryan Cook
|FS
|Neck
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Tommy Townsend
|P
|Left Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Chargers
|Player
|Ps
|Injury
|Wed
|Thu
|Fri
|Status
|Deane Leonard
|CB
|Hamstring
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Alohi Gilman
|S
|Toe
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Raheem Layne
|S
|Knee
|DNP
|-
|-
|-
|Sebastian Joseph-Day
|DT
|Knee
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Joey Bosa
|LB
|Toe
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|LB
|Hamstring
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|Will Clapp
|C
|Knee
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Rashawn Slater
|OT
|Ankle
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Donald Parham
|TE
|Wrist
|FP
|-
|-
|-
|Justin Herbert
|QB
|Left Finger
|FP
|-
|-
|-
Some notes
- Wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) was the only player not practicing for the Chiefs, as to be expected (more on Watson’s here).
- The Chiefs had eight other players listed on the injury report, but it appears that every player is simply undergoing injury maintenance, as they were all full participants.
- Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) could be seen with a wrap on his right ankle during our practice look, but he seems to be trending to be fine for the Chargers on Sunday. Kelce, defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) were all questionable to play last week but ended up suiting up.
- For the Chargers, there is reportedly “no timeline” on free safety Alohi Gilman (toe) returning to the lineup, so they claimed former Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylin Hawkins on Wednesday.
- Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and linebacker Joey Bosa (toe) were limited to start the week, and they are worth monitoring headed into the game on Sunday.
Loading comments...