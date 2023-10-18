Chiefs vs. Chargers Wednesday injury report: Chiefs list nine players

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Justin Watson WR Elbow DNP - - - Travis Kelce TE Ankle FP - - - Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP - - - George Karlaftis DE Hamstring FP - - - Charles Omenihu DE NIR FP - - - Nick Bolton LB Ankle FP - - - L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - - Bryan Cook FS Neck FP - - - Tommy Townsend P Left Knee FP - - -

Chargers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Deane Leonard CB Hamstring DNP - - - Alohi Gilman S Toe DNP - - - Raheem Layne S Knee DNP - - - Sebastian Joseph-Day DT Knee LP - - - Joey Bosa LB Toe LP - - - Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring LP - - - Will Clapp C Knee FP - - - Rashawn Slater OT Ankle FP - - - Donald Parham TE Wrist FP - - - Justin Herbert QB Left Finger FP - - -

Some notes