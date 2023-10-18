 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Chiefs vs. Chargers Wednesday injury report: Chiefs list nine players

This week, Kansas City plays the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon.

By Pete Sweeney
NFL: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Each practice day of the season, the Kansas City Chiefs release an official injury report leading up to the next game. This week, the Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

Here is the Chiefs’ first official injury report of the week:

Chiefs

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Justin Watson WR Elbow DNP - - -
Travis Kelce TE Ankle FP - - -
Kadarius Toney WR Toe FP - - -
George Karlaftis DE Hamstring FP - - -
Charles Omenihu DE NIR FP - - -
Nick Bolton LB Ankle FP - - -
L'Jarius Sneed CB Knee FP - - -
Bryan Cook FS Neck FP - - -
Tommy Townsend P Left Knee FP - - -

Chargers

Player Ps Injury Wed Thu Fri Status
Deane Leonard CB Hamstring DNP - - -
Alohi Gilman S Toe DNP - - -
Raheem Layne S Knee DNP - - -
Sebastian Joseph-Day DT Knee LP - - -
Joey Bosa LB Toe LP - - -
Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Hamstring LP - - -
Will Clapp C Knee FP - - -
Rashawn Slater OT Ankle FP - - -
Donald Parham TE Wrist FP - - -
Justin Herbert QB Left Finger FP - - -

Some notes

  • Wide receiver Justin Watson (elbow) was the only player not practicing for the Chiefs, as to be expected (more on Watson’s here).
  • The Chiefs had eight other players listed on the injury report, but it appears that every player is simply undergoing injury maintenance, as they were all full participants.
  • Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (ankle) could be seen with a wrap on his right ankle during our practice look, but he seems to be trending to be fine for the Chargers on Sunday. Kelce, defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) were all questionable to play last week but ended up suiting up.
  • For the Chargers, there is reportedly “no timeline” on free safety Alohi Gilman (toe) returning to the lineup, so they claimed former Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylin Hawkins on Wednesday.
  • Defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day (knee) and linebacker Joey Bosa (toe) were limited to start the week, and they are worth monitoring headed into the game on Sunday.

