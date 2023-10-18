Chiefs re-sign a linebacker to practice squad — as Steelers poach a cornerback

On Tuesday, the official NFL transaction report noted that the Kansas City Chiefs had re-signed linebacker Isaiah Moore to its practice squad. Then, on Tuesday evening, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are “expected” to poach cornerback Darius Rush from Kansas City’s practice unit.

In a related move, Pittsburgh is expected to sign rookie CB Darius Rush off the #Chiefs' practice squad, per source. https://t.co/pn02keqa0d — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2023

Moore — who played his collegiate ball at North Carolina State — was among the 16 undrafted free agents Kansas City signed after the 2023 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-2, 233-pound linebacker was waived with an injury designation on July 30. After clearing waivers, he was placed on the team’s Reserve/Injured (injured reserve) list. A week later, the team waived him with an injury settlement.

South Carolina cornerback Darius Rush was a fifth-round pick for the Indianapolis Colts in the spring but didn’t make the team’s 53-man roster. On August 30, the Chiefs claimed him from the waiver wire — and then waived him from the roster on September 16 in order to make room for defensive tackle Chris Jones. Three days later, Kansas City signed Rush to its practice squad.

The team has 54 players on its active roster and 16 on its practice squad.

Kansas City is presently allowed one extra player on its active roster because the team has a roster exemption for defensive end Charles Omenihu, whose NFL suspension ended after last Thursday’s game.

The team remains one player short on its practice squad. It can have as many as 17 on that roster because it also holds a roster exemption for International Pathways program player Chukwuebuka Godrick, who is currently a tackle on the Chiefs’ practice unit.