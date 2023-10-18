Arrowheadlines: CBS post suggests that Chiefs should trade for Marquise Brown

The latest

2023 NFL trade deadline proposed deals: Marquise Brown to Chiefs, Brian Burns to Ravens and 13 other moves | CBS Sports

Chiefs acquire WR Marquise Brown Chiefs get: WR Marquise Brown Cardinals get: 2024 third-round pick Patrick Mahomes has yet to shift the Chiefs offense into high gear even as Kansas City remains atop the AFC West at 5-1. Part of the issue has been a scattershot receiving corps. Brown isn’t an alpha out wide, but he’s a more proven deep threat than many of K.C.’s younger options. And Arizona should be motivated to sell with “Hollywood” headed for 2024 free agency.

2023 NFL MVP odds: Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa tied as favorites after Week 6 | The Athletic

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sit as co-favorites for the 2023 NFL MVP award following Week 6, via BetMGM. Here’s what you need to know: Tagovailoa caught up to Mahomes, who held the No. 1 spot heading into Week 6, as the Dolphins QB threw for 262 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions in the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers. Three passers round out the top five candidates: the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen, the Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the San Francisco 49ers’ Brock Purdy. In other awards races, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud is distancing himself as the favorite to win the league’s offensive rookie of the year award.

One thing we learned about each NFL team in Week 6: Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill MVP? Do the Eagles need RB help? | CBS Sports

Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes is right about the defense: Mahomes said after Thursday’s win that the Chiefs defense has been playing great so the offense can grow. The Chiefs defense allowed just eight points and 197 yards against the Broncos. Entering Sunday’s games, Kansas City ranks second in points allowed per game (14.7) and fifth in yards allowed per game (284.0). Kansas City has never had a top-five defense in points or yards allowed under Mahomes and Andy Reid, a unique twist for a team that’s been carried by its offense over the last several years. The Chiefs defense will be tested over the next few weeks, but they are a Super Bowl contender because of this defense.

Grading all 31 first-round picks after Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season | PFF

PICK NO. 31: KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: EDGE FELIX ANUDIKE-UZOMAH Overall Rookie Grade: 60.2 (Rank: 8/13) Principal Opponent: Garett Bolles Week 6 Snaps: 5 Week 6 Grade: 56.7 Anudike-Uzomah recorded just five snaps in the second quarter on Thursday Night Football. Kansas City’s defense was on the field for only 52 snaps total. They chose to ride their starters through the second half, leaving Anudike-Uzomah little opportunity to work.

Tickets for Chiefs “ChampionShip” Experience and Watch Party in Frankfurt Now on Sale to the Public | The Mothership

Tickets for the club’s ChampionShip activation in Frankfurt are now on sale to the public at www.chiefs.com/GermanyGame/, the Chiefs announced today. The unique floating activation on the Main River will anchor the franchise’s time in Frankfurt for the 2023 Germany Game vs. the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 5, as well as the days leading up to kickoff. Recreating elements of GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and team experiences, the custom-wrapped, Chiefs-themed boat will be docked on the Main River near the famous Eiserner Steg (Iron Footbridge) in central Frankfurt and will be open to the public on Friday, November 3 and Saturday, November 4. On Sunday, November 5, the ChampionShip will host a watch party for the Chiefs-Dolphins game that is also open to the public. Tickets for the watch party are also on sale now at www.chiefs.com/GermanyGame/.

Around the NFL

Eagles sign 7-time Pro Bowl WR Julio Jones to deal | ESPN

Wide receiver Julio Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, signed a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. Jones, 34, will be reunited with former Tennessee Titans teammate A.J. Brown, who pushed for Tennessee to trade for him in 2021. The Eagles recently placed wide receiver Quez Watkins on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and worked out receivers Marquez Callaway and Dezmon Patmon on Monday. In the end, they turned to Jones, who will be on his fourth team in four years.

NFL Exec Peter O’Reilly Says London Hosting Super Bowl Not a ‘Near-Term Focus’ | Bleacher Report

League executive Peter O’Reilly said having the Super Bowl in the city “is not a near-term focus of the NFL,” per Judy Battista of NFL.com. Instead, the league is focused on hosting Super Bowls in cities with franchises in the United States. While Goodell mentioned that “it is not impossible” the Super Bowl could be in the British capital, he also echoed many of the same points O’Reilly said, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. “I think that is not out of the question,” the commissioner said. “But at the end of the day, I think right now our formula will stay the same about playing [Super Bowls] in cities that have franchises.” He continued, saying, “I think being able to play it in one of our cities—it’s a huge economic boost to those cities. Our fans live in those cities also. I think that is important. Not that we do not have great fans here [in London]; we do. So as the international series develops, maybe that is a possibility as we play more games here.”

In case you missed it on Arrowhead Pride

Week 7 NFL Power Rankings: One team stands ahead of Chiefs

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13th) Tampa has the second most strip clubs per capita in the country, but it was the Bucs who were exposed on Sunday. 16. New Orleans Saints (15th) They are the NFL equivalent of watching Ben Stein count from 1 to a million. 17. Houston Texans (20th) They beat the Saints, but are still behind them somehow. 18. Pittsburgh Steelers (17th) On bye, and it was the best they’ve looked all year.

A tweet to make you think

With #Chiefs WR Justin Watson expected to miss some time–we're curious how Kansas City will deploy their pass catchers. #APOutOfStructure@Ron_Kopp | @stagdsp pic.twitter.com/L9fpiP7ti8 — Arrowhead Pride (@ArrowheadPride) October 17, 2023

