In Week 7, Chiefs seek fourth straight victory over Chargers

For the second straight week, Kansas City faces a divisional rival on its home ground.

A week after collecting their 16th consecutive win against one AFC West rival, the 5-1 Kansas City Chiefs will attempt to lengthen another divisional winning streak as they welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

In the 20 years before head coach Andy Reid arrived in Kansas City, the Chiefs had a 19-21 record against the Chargers. That pattern continued in Reid’s first season, in which two of the team’s five defeats were three-point losses to the Los Angeles franchise — one of them in overtime.

Since then, however, it’s been a different story. From 2014 through 2022, Kansas City has accumulated a 15-3 record against a team that has been an AFC West rival since both franchises were founded in 1960 — including winning the last three matchups.

But three of those 15 wins have been in overtime — and seven of the last nine games have been decided by a single score.

Sunday’s game is going to be a battle.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. The game will be carried on CBS — locally on KCTV/5.