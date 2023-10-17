Chiefs defeat Chargers 31-17 in Week 7

The Chiefs are now 2-0 in the division in 2023.

On Sunday — in what was a tale of two halves — the Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth consecutive matchup against the AFC West division rival Los Angeles Chargers.

The second quarter began in a 3-3 tie, but the Chiefs would lead 24-17 as they headed to the halftime locker room.

The offensive stars of the game for the Chiefs were the oldest members of the team. Tight end Travis Kelce exploded for 12 catches, 179 yards and a touchdown and wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling had three catches for 84 yards and a touchdown. Running back Joshua Kelley and tight end Gerald Everett had the Chargers’ second-quarter scores.

Both defenses settled in for the second half, with the Chiefs managing to be the only team to score, and it took until 3:30 left in the game, when running back Isiah Pacheco caught a touchdown pass. The score was set up by a 50-yard punt return and ensuing third-down catch from the returning wide receiver Mecole Hardman.

The Chiefs defense managed five sacks and two interceptions in the game. In his Chiefs’ debut following a six-game suspension, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu recorded a sack and batted a pass up that landed in the hands of cornerback L’Jarius Sneed. Mike Danna, Willie Gay Jr. and George Karlaftis also had sacks.

Against his former team, linebacker Drue Tranquill’s sack sealed the game.