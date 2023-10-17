Let’s be real, the Kansas City Chiefs' wide receivers have not been good. But while fans have persisted in smashing the panic button, the team has kept winning games. And for all of our hand-wringing, the Chiefs are currently a top-10 scoring offense in the league and averaging the fourth most yards per game.

The Chiefs are coming off their 16th straight win against the lowly Denver Broncos and look to continue their reign as the daddy of the AFC West this week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs are not always pretty or relaxing to watch, but at the end of the year, all you care about are the numbers in the win column — and with the rest of the division tripping over themselves as they tumble down the stairs into the cellar, the Chiefs just might win their division by five games.

This week’s voters were Stephen Serda, Ron Kopp. Jr, Jared Sapp, Price Carter, Matt Stagner, Nate Christensen, Dakota Watson, and myself.

1. San Francisco 49ers (1st)

They fell flat on their face against Cleveland. They are white-knuckling it, but they are still clinging to first place.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (4th)

The Chiefs' defense stole the Broncos' lunch money and then used it to take their mom out on a date.

3. Miami Dolphins (5th)

They have an argument to be No. 1 on this list. They are averaging a touchdown more per game than the next closest team.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (2nd)

A tough game for Jalen Hurts caused them to be brotherly shoved down a couple of spots.

5. Detroit Lions (6th)

No running, no problems. Air Goff is ready for takeoff.

6. Buffalo Bills (5th)

They tried to play the worst possible game of football imaginable, but the Giants said, “Hold my beer!”

7. Dallas Cowboys (7th)

The Cowboys wanted to give this game away, but the Chargers just kept regifting it back, like that unopened fondue set that’s been in rotation in your family since 1993.

8. Baltimore Ravens (8th)

Justin Tucker shotgunned a six-pack of beer and kept her cool and steady.

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (9th)

They had an easy day at the office thanks to that silken-haired hippie Gardner Minshew.

10. Cincinnati Bengals (12th)

Joe Burrow looks and plays like Macaulay Culkin.

11. Seattle Seahawks (10th)

Their defense played well, too bad their offense appeared to be on bye for the second straight week.

12. Cleveland Browns (14th)

They beat the best team in the NFL, and we barely rewarded them at all.

13. Los Angeles Chargers (11th)

Free Justin Herbert!

14. Los Angeles Rams (16th)

Sorry, Puka Nacua fantasy owners. Cooper Kupp is back and your boy has been relegated to an afterthought.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13th)

Tampa has the second most strip clubs per capita in the country, but it was the Bucs who were exposed on Sunday.

16. New Orleans Saints (15th)

They are the NFL equivalent of watching Ben Stein count from 1 to a million.

17. Houston Texans (20th)

They beat the Saints, but are still behind them somehow.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (17th)

On bye, and it was the best they’ve looked all year.

19. Minnesota Vikings (22nd)

Holy moly, the Vikings won a game. It was against the Bears, but hey, it’s like the old saying goes, “Vikings can’t be choosers.”

20. New York Jets (25th)

Embarrassing star quarterbacks so hard that they are the 20th-best team in the NFL.

21. Atlanta Falcons (21st)

Why are they a pass-first team, and how are they so bad at running the ball!?

22. Washington Commanders (23rd)

Another case of riding shotgun to the team you just beat.

23. Tennessee Titans (18th)

You can find Ryan Tannehill looking for DeAndre Hopkins on Craig’s List under missed connections.

24. Indianapolis Colts (19th)

The Gardner Minshew revenge game went about as well as you would have expected it to.

25. Green Bay Packers (24th)

They were on a bye and nobody noticed.

26. Las Vegas Raiders (26th)

Despite winning, Josh McDaniels is blasting full steam ahead, determined to run this train right off the rails.

27. Arizona Cardinals (27th)

At least Caleb Williams already knows that he looks good in a maroon color.

28. Chicago Bears (28th)

Without Justin Fields, they look ready to fight the Cardinals for the first overall pick.

29. New York Giants (30th)

The Giants are so bad that they actually went up in the rankings after that dumpster fire of a game on Sunday night.

30. New England Patriots (29th)

Bill Belichick is slowly turning to stone before our eyes, like a troll at sunrise.

31. Denver Broncos (31st)

Can you believe they're paying that Keebler Elf of a head coach 18 million dollars a year for this?

32. Carolina Panthers (32nd)

Making sure Chicago gets Marvin Harrison Jr. to pair along with Caleb Williams — but hey, at least they didn’t give up 70.