From the Editors Show: Week 6 ‘ultra-marinated’ takeaways

The Chiefs' win has a different feel on Monday

John: “The Chiefs win on Thursday looks a lot different on Monday — after the rest of the games were played on Sunday. We saw all of the remaining undefeated teams fall in Week 6. No other team in the league has a better record than the Chiefs do right now at 5-1. If the season ended today, the Chiefs would be the top seed in the AFC... All of the criticisms we want to make about the Chiefs so far are valid. The offense hasn’t been as sharp as we’ve seen in the past, but to suggest that means the Chiefs can’t keep winning games doesn’t seem valid. Right now, the Chiefs have a 1 in 3 chance to land the first-round bye in the AFC. That is a great start to the season for the defending Super Bowl champions.”

The Chiefs' defense is lockdown

Pete: “This was the first time this year the Broncos’ passing offense was completely shut down this season. The Broncos — for as bad as they are — still have some weapons that can give you issues. Outside of Russell Wilson’s occasional scrambling, the Chiefs defense totally shut down the Broncos offensively... Russell Wilson only throws for 95 yards, and by the end of the game, it was like he had totally given up on passing altogether... We talk a lot about the Chiefs’ pass rush and that defensive line — but we should talk more about that secondary teetering on elite status.”

Andy Reid’s playcalling

John: “I know a lot of people were unhappy about Andy Reid’s playcalling in this game–specifically the fake field goal attempt. I just want to say I think people have the wrong idea about Andy Reid getting ‘too cute.’ We know that players are offered the chance in practice to present play ideas to Andy Reid. Sometimes the Chiefs will give it a shot, and sometimes, they’ll say there’s no way they are going to run that in a game. When they actually run these kinds of plays — I can’t think of a better team to practice them against than the Denver Broncos, who they’ve beaten 15 times in a row... I just believe that Andy Reid really values his players being able to take some ownership in the offense by being able to come to him with ideas.”

Rashee Rice is ready for more

Pete: “I’ve been suggesting that Rashee Rice could be the guy later this year. Well, I’m moving up my schedule because I think he’s the guy right now. I think he deserves all the snaps and deserves to be leading the wide receiver room in snaps on a weekly basis. I’ve never been a big fan of bringing in whatever veteran in the middle of the year and trying to have him pick up the complicated Andy Reid playbook. I just think it’s at the point where money or not, experience or not, or last year's draft pick versus this year's draft pick. It’s clear at this point that Rashee Rice is the best wide receiver on the team. He continues to produce and has earned the trust of Patrick Mahomes. Also, no drop from Rashee Rice this past week! I still expect the Chiefs to bring him along slowly, but it’s obvious at this point that he can be the guy they need right now if they expand his role.”

