Andy Reid roundup: 4 takeaways from the Chiefs’ head coach

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid met with the media via Zoom on Monday, four days after the team’s 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football.”

Reid began by saying he thought the Chiefs played well against the Broncos defensively and complimented the game of kicker Harrison Butker. He liked that the offense had plenty of yards, but he’d like to have better success in the red zone while avoiding penalties.

Then Reid took questions, which we have rounded up in four takeaways:

Reid explained the club has yet to decide anything regarding Frank Clark.

The Broncos released former Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark on Friday, once again making him a free agent. As expected, Clark has already been connected to Kansas City about a possible return.

“Like I’ve mentioned before, we love Frank,” said Reid. “Right now, we’re just talking through some things there. There are a few things you have to look at when you do that. But that’s kind of where we’re at. We haven’t done anything to this point.”

Clark played in just two games with the Broncos before his release.

Reid said the coaching staff intends to ramp Charles Omenihu up as he comes off suspension.

Kansas City’s defensive free agent signee has completed his six-game suspension, and he is expected to play against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.

“I think the front’s done a real nice job with pressure and hitting the quarterback,” said Reid. “They’ve done a pretty good job with the run game, likewise, and you add Charles in there — who’s a good football player — to the mix, I’m looking forward to seeing him get in there. I don’t know if he’s going to be able to just step right in and play the whole game, one of those things. I think we’ll probably just ease him back in and let him get going there and see how he does.”

Reid confirmed that Omenihu has kept himself in good shape. Suppose defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo handles Omenihu the same way he did Chris Jones. In that case, it’s reasonable to expect Omenihu to play somewhere between 30 and 40 snaps in his Kansas City debut.

Reid once again spoke to the parity of the NFL.

Week 6’s Sunday slate saw two significant upsets: the Philadelphia Eagles losing to the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers losing to the Cleveland Browns. Asked in a way if this makes Week 4’s close call against the Jets more reasonable, Reid said he just wants his team to get better in general.

“[We’re] probably more focused on just getting better at what we’re doing. We’ve got plenty of things to take care of without worrying too much about the other people,” said Reid. “You sit back and watch these games, it tells you the parity that’s going on in this league right now. It’s crazy. It’s great for all the cities in the league.

“Everybody has a chance, and that’s what the league was striving for. That’s where we’re at with the other part of that.”

Reid discussed ways the team can improve heading into Week 7.

Reid’s Chiefs currently stand 5-1 after the first six weeks of the season. That’s tied for the best record in the NFL, but it has not all been perfect.

Reid detailed what he has liked and not liked during the presser.

“I like the way the young receivers have come along, the offensive line, every rep they get, they’re getting better, and so, I think we’re putting up a lot of yards,” said Reid. “We’ve got to eliminate some of the penalties during crucial situations. We’ve got to take care of the red zone. We’ve got to do a better job there. I like the progress we’re making. We just got to tighten up a couple things.”

The Chiefs have averaged 6.7 penalties a game (No. 21) and a 54.21% touchdown rate (No. 17) in the red zone.