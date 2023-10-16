Chiefs open as 5.5-point favorites over the Chargers in Week 7

On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will play the Los Angeles Chargers on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs will be seeking their sixth win of the season — and their fourth straight win against Los Angeles. Kickoff for this Week 7 AFC West showdown is scheduled for 3:25 p.m. Arrowhead Time.

In Week 6, the defending world champions opened as 10.5-point favorites before collecting a 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football” at Arrowhead. It was their 16th straight win against their longtime rival. The week before, Kansas City had been favored by 5.5 points before its 27-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, the Chargers will be coming off a short week after closing Week 6 by hosting the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.” Before taking its bye in Week 5, Los Angeles had opened the season 0-2 before collecting a 28-24 road win over the Vikings and beginning its division schedule with a 24-17 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City has opened as a 5.5-point favorite in the matchup.