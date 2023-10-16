Let’s Argue: Don’t bring Frank Clark back

Welcome to this week’s edition of Let’s Argue, a recurring series that looks at hot takes, unpopular opinions, wacky predictions and more from Kansas City Chiefs fans.

Patrick Mahomes will have the worst statistical year of his career

Something is off with Patrick Mahomes and he will ultimately have the worst statistical year of his career — Patrick Moore (@1912jayhawk) October 10, 2023

Through six games, it’s safe to say that quarterback Patrick Mahomes hasn’t looked like the player we’re accustomed to seeing. Whether you want to place the blame for that on the wide receivers or play-calling, the fact still remains: Mahomes has been off.

It’s true: at this rate, Mahomes will finish with roughly 4,500 yards, 31 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. While those numbers would describe a good year for about 90% of the league’s quarterbacks, it could be considered Mahomes’ worst year as a starter.

At the end of the day, though... I believe Mahomes and company will figure things out.

I think we all do.

Adding another average wide receiver won’t help

Adding another mid-tier WR to the team is not going to fix anything. — CitadelChief (@citadelchief) October 10, 2023

I’m glad someone else said it.

Look... I understand all the concerns regarding the wide receiver group right now. We have to remember, however, that most of these guys are young.

Rashee Rice has been the most promising — and he’s just a rookie. Skyy Moore is only in his second year. Justyn Ross is playing real football for the first time in years and it’s easy to forget Kadarius Toney is only 24.

When you couple the youth with learning Andy Reid’s complex system, you have a recipe for growing pains. The bright side is that everything is fixable.

There seem to be a lot of timing issues between the receivers and Mahomes. But during the season, there’s just one way for this to improve: keep stacking reps together to build chemistry.

If the offense still looks like this after the bye week, then I would consider hitting the panic button.

Don’t bring Frank Clark back

Don’t bring Frank Clark back — Tristan Higa (@fourdogsKC) October 13, 2023

Around Chiefs Kingdom, this is definitely an unpopular opinion.

But I can see where Tristan is coming from. Clark has only played in two games this year — and aside from two tackles, his stat sheet is filled with a lot of donuts.

Nonetheless, we know Clark will crank it up in the playoffs; there’s a reason he’s third all-time in playoff sacks with 13.5. (Willie McGinest is the leader with 16).

Even if Clark has hit the wall, bringing him back to Kansas City isn’t just about on-field production. It’s about the leadership and swagger he brings to the locker room.

His return would also make Chris Jones happy — and that’s really all that matters... right?

Taylor Swift’s attendance at games is a distraction

Swift attending the games is the definition of a distraction. — Neil Soloman (@NeilSolo) October 14, 2023

This is crap.

Taylor Swift has attended three Chiefs’ games. The team is undefeated in those contests. So while I know some people are tired of this headline, I’m totally here for it.

Chiefs’ fans used to beg and plead for the national media to pay attention to what’s going on in the middle of the map. Now they do.

Enjoy this version of the Chiefs.