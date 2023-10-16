AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season concludes with the (3-2) Dallas Cowboys on the road against the (2-2) Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.”
After opening the season 2-0, the Cowboys have won only one of their last three games: a 38-3 home blowout of the New England Patriots in Week 4. Before that, they turned in a 28-16 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals — and in Week 5, suffered a 42-10 beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.
The Chargers are coming off their bye week. Before that, Los Angeles had opened the season 0-2 before collecting a 28-24 road win over the Vikings and beginning its division schedule with a 24-17 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Cowboys are favored by 1.5 points.
Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 61-31-0
Poll
Which team wins Cowboys (3-2) at Chargers (2-2)?
-
42%
Cowboys
-
57%
Chargers
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (3-2) at Titans (2-3)?
This poll is closed
-
69%
Ravens
-
30%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (0-5) at Dolphins (4-1)?
This poll is closed
-
5%
Panthers
-
94%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Colts (3-2) at Jaguars (3-2)?
This poll is closed
-
13%
Colts
-
86%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Lions (4-1) at Buccaneers (3-1)?
This poll is closed
-
72%
Lions
-
27%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (1-4) at Bears (1-4)?
This poll is closed
-
76%
Vikings
-
23%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Saints (3-2) at Texans (2-3)?
This poll is closed
-
51%
Saints
-
48%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (3-1) at Bengals (2-3)?
This poll is closed
-
57%
Seahawks
-
42%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (5-0) at Browns (2-2)?
This poll is closed
-
93%
49ers
-
6%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (2-3) at Falcons (3-2)?
This poll is closed
-
51%
Commanders
-
48%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (1-4) at Raiders (2-3)?
This poll is closed
-
28%
Patriots
-
71%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (1-4) at Rams (2-3)?
This poll is closed
-
9%
Cardinals
-
90%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (5-0) at Jets (2-3)?
This poll is closed
-
85%
Eagles
-
14%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Giants (1-4) at Bills (3-2)?
This poll is closed
-
6%
Giants
-
93%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (1-4) at Chiefs (4-1)?
This poll is closed
-
26%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
-
45%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
-
24%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
-
2%
Broncos in a close game
-
0%
Broncos in an easy win
-
0%
Broncos in a blowout
