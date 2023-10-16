AP staff Monday Night Football preview, predictions and discussion for Week 6

Week 6 of the NFL season concludes with the (3-2) Dallas Cowboys on the road against the (2-2) Los Angeles Chargers on “Monday Night Football.”

After opening the season 2-0, the Cowboys have won only one of their last three games: a 38-3 home blowout of the New England Patriots in Week 4. Before that, they turned in a 28-16 road loss to the Arizona Cardinals — and in Week 5, suffered a 42-10 beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chargers are coming off their bye week. Before that, Los Angeles had opened the season 0-2 before collecting a 28-24 road win over the Vikings and beginning its division schedule with a 24-17 home win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to DraftKings Sportbook, the Cowboys are favored by 1.5 points.

Here are our picks for Monday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too — and discuss the game in the comments!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 61-31-0

Poll Which team wins Cowboys (3-2) at Chargers (2-2)?

Cowboys

Chargers

