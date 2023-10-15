 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Week 6 Sunday games discussion

By John Dixon
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v Detroit Lions Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 19-8 during the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football,” so Chiefs fans can spend a full day watching the rest of the league.

Let’s talk about what we’re seeing during Sunday’s games.

International Series (8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time)

Early afternoon games

Late afternoon games

Sunday Night Football

More From Arrowhead Pride

Loading comments...

NEW: Join Arrowhead Pride Premier

If you love Arrowhead Pride, you won’t want to miss Pete Sweeney in your inbox each week as he delivers deep analysis and insights on the Chiefs' path to the Super Bowl.