Week 6 Sunday games discussion

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 19-8 during the Week 6 edition of “Thursday Night Football,” so Chiefs fans can spend a full day watching the rest of the league.
Let’s talk about what we’re seeing during Sunday’s games.
International Series (8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time)
- (3-2) Baltimore Ravens at (2-3) Tennessee Titans — NFL Network
Early afternoon games
- (3-1) Seattle Seahawks at (2-3) Cincinnati Bengals — CBS (KCTV/5)
- (5-0) San Francisco 49ers at (2-2) Cleveland Browns — FOX (WDAF/4)
- (0-5) Carolina Panthers at (4-1) Miami Dolphins
- (3-2) Indianapolis Colts at (3-2) Jacksonville Jaguars
- (4-1) Detroit Lions at (3-1) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- (1-4) Minnesota Vikings at (1-4) Chicago Bears
- (3-2) New Orleans Saints at (2-3) Houston Texans
- (2-3) Washington Commanders at (3-2) Atlanta Falcons
Late afternoon games
- (5-0) Philadelphia Eagles at (2-3) New York Jets — FOX (WDAF/4)
- (1-4) New England Patriots at (2-3) Las Vegas Raiders
- (1-4) Arizona Cardinals at (2-3) Los Angeles Rams
Sunday Night Football
- (1-4) New York Giants at (3-2) Buffalo Bills — NBC (KSHB/41)
Loading comments...