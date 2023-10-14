 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Staff predictions for Sunday’s Week 6 NFL games

The Chiefs played the Broncos on Thursday, but we’re picking all of Sunday’s games.

Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Week 6 of the NFL season kicked off with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Denver Broncos 19-8 on “Thursday Night Football.”

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the the (2-3) Las Vegas Raiders will host the (1-4) New England Patriots during Sunday’s late afternoon games — and the (2-2) Los Angeles Chargers will welcome the (3-2) Dallas Cowboys on this week’s edition of “Monday Night Football.”

But Sunday’s NFL action gets underway with an International Series matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London between the (3-2) Baltimore Ravens and (2-3) Tennessee Titans. The game will be carried on NFL Network starting at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are favored by 4.5 points.

The afternoon games include the (3-1) Seattle Seahawks on the road against the (2-3) Cincinnati Bengals on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. Over on FOX (WDAF/4), the (5-0) San Francisco 49ers will also be in Ohio — but they’ll be playing the (2-2) Cleveland Browns. The (0-5) Carolina Panthers will be in Florida, where the (4-1) Miami Dolphins are expected to steamroll their guests. Another Florida game will feature and AFC South matchup: the (3-2) Indianapolis Colts against (3-2) Jacksonville Jaguars — while a third will have the (4-1) Detroit Lions (3-1) playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The (3-2) New Orleans Saints will travel to the Lone Star State to face the (2-3) Houston Texans and the (3-2) Atlanta Falcons will host the (2-3) Washington Commanders.

The other late afternoon matchups will be the (5-0) Philadelphia Eagles on the road to play the (2-3) New York Jets (FOX — WDAF/4) and an NFC West matchup from southern California: the (1-4) Arizona Cardinals against the (2-3) Los Angeles Rams.

Then the (1-4) New York Giants will visit the (3-2) Buffalo Bills on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

The Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are idle this week.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 6 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 52-27-0

Poll

Which team wins Ravens (3-2) at Titans (2-3)?

view results
  • 68%
    Ravens
    (82 votes)
  • 31%
    Titans
    (38 votes)
120 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Panthers (0-5) at Dolphins (4-1)?

view results
  • 1%
    Panthers
    (2 votes)
  • 98%
    Dolphins
    (116 votes)
118 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Colts (3-2) at Jaguars (3-2)?

view results
  • 8%
    Colts
    (10 votes)
  • 91%
    Jaguars
    (107 votes)
117 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Lions (4-1) at Buccaneers (3-1)?

view results
  • 69%
    Lions
    (81 votes)
  • 30%
    Buccaneers
    (35 votes)
116 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Vikings (1-4) at Bears (1-4)?

view results
  • 79%
    Vikings
    (93 votes)
  • 20%
    Bears
    (24 votes)
117 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Saints (3-2) at Texans (2-3)?

view results
  • 49%
    Saints
    (59 votes)
  • 50%
    Texans
    (61 votes)
120 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Seahawks (3-1) at Bengals (2-3)?

view results
  • 55%
    Seahawks
    (67 votes)
  • 44%
    Bengals
    (53 votes)
120 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins 49ers (5-0) at Browns (2-2)?

view results
  • 93%
    49ers
    (111 votes)
  • 6%
    Browns
    (8 votes)
119 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Commanders (2-3) at Falcons (3-2)?

view results
  • 46%
    Commanders
    (54 votes)
  • 53%
    Falcons
    (62 votes)
116 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Patriots (1-4) at Raiders (2-3)?

view results
  • 28%
    Patriots
    (33 votes)
  • 71%
    Raiders
    (82 votes)
115 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Cardinals (1-4) at Rams (2-3)?

view results
  • 6%
    Cardinals
    (7 votes)
  • 93%
    Rams
    (109 votes)
116 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Eagles (5-0) at Jets (2-3)?

view results
  • 82%
    Eagles
    (98 votes)
  • 17%
    Jets
    (21 votes)
119 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Giants (1-4) at Bills (3-2)?

view results
  • 6%
    Giants
    (8 votes)
  • 93%
    Bills
    (110 votes)
118 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Which team wins Broncos (1-4) at Chiefs (4-1)?

This poll is closed

  • 26%
    Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
    (257 votes)
  • 45%
    Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
    (452 votes)
  • 24%
    Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
    (244 votes)
  • 2%
    Broncos in a close game
    (22 votes)
  • 0%
    Broncos in an easy win
    (6 votes)
  • 0%
    Broncos in a blowout
    (5 votes)
986 votes total Vote Now

