Week 6 of the NFL season kicked off with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Denver Broncos 19-8 on “Thursday Night Football.”

Elsewhere in the AFC West, the the (2-3) Las Vegas Raiders will host the (1-4) New England Patriots during Sunday’s late afternoon games — and the (2-2) Los Angeles Chargers will welcome the (3-2) Dallas Cowboys on this week’s edition of “Monday Night Football.”

But Sunday’s NFL action gets underway with an International Series matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London between the (3-2) Baltimore Ravens and (2-3) Tennessee Titans. The game will be carried on NFL Network starting at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are favored by 4.5 points.

The afternoon games include the (3-1) Seattle Seahawks on the road against the (2-3) Cincinnati Bengals on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. Over on FOX (WDAF/4), the (5-0) San Francisco 49ers will also be in Ohio — but they’ll be playing the (2-2) Cleveland Browns. The (0-5) Carolina Panthers will be in Florida, where the (4-1) Miami Dolphins are expected to steamroll their guests. Another Florida game will feature and AFC South matchup: the (3-2) Indianapolis Colts against (3-2) Jacksonville Jaguars — while a third will have the (4-1) Detroit Lions (3-1) playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The (3-2) New Orleans Saints will travel to the Lone Star State to face the (2-3) Houston Texans and the (3-2) Atlanta Falcons will host the (2-3) Washington Commanders.

The other late afternoon matchups will be the (5-0) Philadelphia Eagles on the road to play the (2-3) New York Jets (FOX — WDAF/4) and an NFC West matchup from southern California: the (1-4) Arizona Cardinals against the (2-3) Los Angeles Rams.

Then the (1-4) New York Giants will visit the (3-2) Buffalo Bills on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.

The Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are idle this week.

Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 6 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 52-27-0

Poll Which team wins Ravens (3-2) at Titans (2-3)? Ravens

Titans vote view results 68% Ravens (82 votes)

31% Titans (38 votes) 120 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Panthers (0-5) at Dolphins (4-1)? Panthers

Dolphins vote view results 1% Panthers (2 votes)

98% Dolphins (116 votes) 118 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Colts (3-2) at Jaguars (3-2)? Colts

Jaguars vote view results 8% Colts (10 votes)

91% Jaguars (107 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Lions (4-1) at Buccaneers (3-1)? Lions

Buccaneers vote view results 69% Lions (81 votes)

30% Buccaneers (35 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Vikings (1-4) at Bears (1-4)? Vikings

Bears vote view results 79% Vikings (93 votes)

20% Bears (24 votes) 117 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Saints (3-2) at Texans (2-3)? Saints

Texans vote view results 49% Saints (59 votes)

50% Texans (61 votes) 120 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Seahawks (3-1) at Bengals (2-3)? Seahawks

Bengals vote view results 55% Seahawks (67 votes)

44% Bengals (53 votes) 120 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins 49ers (5-0) at Browns (2-2)? 49ers

Browns vote view results 93% 49ers (111 votes)

6% Browns (8 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Commanders (2-3) at Falcons (3-2)? Commanders

Falcons vote view results 46% Commanders (54 votes)

53% Falcons (62 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Patriots (1-4) at Raiders (2-3)? Patriots

Raiders vote view results 28% Patriots (33 votes)

71% Raiders (82 votes) 115 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Cardinals (1-4) at Rams (2-3)? Cardinals

Rams vote view results 6% Cardinals (7 votes)

93% Rams (109 votes) 116 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Eagles (5-0) at Jets (2-3)? Eagles

Jets vote view results 82% Eagles (98 votes)

17% Jets (21 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which team wins Giants (1-4) at Bills (3-2)? Giants

Bills vote view results 6% Giants (8 votes)

93% Bills (110 votes) 118 votes total Vote Now