Week 6 of the NFL season kicked off with the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Denver Broncos 19-8 on “Thursday Night Football.”
Elsewhere in the AFC West, the the (2-3) Las Vegas Raiders will host the (1-4) New England Patriots during Sunday’s late afternoon games — and the (2-2) Los Angeles Chargers will welcome the (3-2) Dallas Cowboys on this week’s edition of “Monday Night Football.”
But Sunday’s NFL action gets underway with an International Series matchup at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London between the (3-2) Baltimore Ravens and (2-3) Tennessee Titans. The game will be carried on NFL Network starting at 8:30 a.m. Arrowhead Time.
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Ravens are favored by 4.5 points.
The afternoon games include the (3-1) Seattle Seahawks on the road against the (2-3) Cincinnati Bengals on CBS — locally on KCTV/5. Over on FOX (WDAF/4), the (5-0) San Francisco 49ers will also be in Ohio — but they’ll be playing the (2-2) Cleveland Browns. The (0-5) Carolina Panthers will be in Florida, where the (4-1) Miami Dolphins are expected to steamroll their guests. Another Florida game will feature and AFC South matchup: the (3-2) Indianapolis Colts against (3-2) Jacksonville Jaguars — while a third will have the (4-1) Detroit Lions (3-1) playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The (3-2) New Orleans Saints will travel to the Lone Star State to face the (2-3) Houston Texans and the (3-2) Atlanta Falcons will host the (2-3) Washington Commanders.
The other late afternoon matchups will be the (5-0) Philadelphia Eagles on the road to play the (2-3) New York Jets (FOX — WDAF/4) and an NFC West matchup from southern California: the (1-4) Arizona Cardinals against the (2-3) Los Angeles Rams.
Then the (1-4) New York Giants will visit the (3-2) Buffalo Bills on “Sunday Night Football,” which will be carried on NBC — locally on KSHB/41.
The Green Bay Packers and the Pittsburgh Steelers are idle this week.
Here are our picks for Sunday’s Week 6 matchups. Be sure to cast your vote, too!
Arrowhead Pride readers pick
READER RECORD: 52-27-0
Poll
Which team wins Ravens (3-2) at Titans (2-3)?
68%
Ravens
31%
Titans
Poll
Which team wins Panthers (0-5) at Dolphins (4-1)?
1%
Panthers
98%
Dolphins
Poll
Which team wins Colts (3-2) at Jaguars (3-2)?
8%
Colts
91%
Jaguars
Poll
Which team wins Lions (4-1) at Buccaneers (3-1)?
69%
Lions
30%
Buccaneers
Poll
Which team wins Vikings (1-4) at Bears (1-4)?
79%
Vikings
20%
Bears
Poll
Which team wins Saints (3-2) at Texans (2-3)?
49%
Saints
50%
Texans
Poll
Which team wins Seahawks (3-1) at Bengals (2-3)?
55%
Seahawks
44%
Bengals
Poll
Which team wins 49ers (5-0) at Browns (2-2)?
93%
49ers
6%
Browns
Poll
Which team wins Commanders (2-3) at Falcons (3-2)?
46%
Commanders
53%
Falcons
Poll
Which team wins Patriots (1-4) at Raiders (2-3)?
28%
Patriots
71%
Raiders
Poll
Which team wins Cardinals (1-4) at Rams (2-3)?
6%
Cardinals
93%
Rams
Poll
Which team wins Eagles (5-0) at Jets (2-3)?
82%
Eagles
17%
Jets
Poll
Which team wins Giants (1-4) at Bills (3-2)?
6%
Giants
93%
Bills
Poll
Which team wins Broncos (1-4) at Chiefs (4-1)?
This poll is closed
26%
Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)
45%
Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)
24%
Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)
2%
Broncos in a close game
0%
Broncos in an easy win
0%
Broncos in a blowout
