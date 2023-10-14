Reports: Justin Watson could be ‘out a few weeks’

As Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid noted in his post-game press conference following the team’s 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos, wide receiver Justin Watson was dealing with an elbow injury following the game.

Early in the fourth quarter, Watson streaked down the right sideline with Denver defender Damarri Mathis in pursuit. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Watson in stride, but Watson could not bring the football in. Mathis dove for Watson shortly after the pass bounced off his hands, bringing him down to the ground on his left elbow. Watson briefly stayed on the ground, writhing in pain.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport revealed that Watson dislocated his elbow, noting that X-rays were negatives, but the Chiefs would have Watson undergo an MRI. That MRI revealed no structural damage, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. However, Watson could still miss the next few weeks.

Heading into Thursday night, Watson had been the club’s leading receiver, a title that now stands with rookie Rashee Rice (245). The younger wide receivers within Kansas City’s offense — Kadarius Toney, Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross — could be in line to see more time in Watson’s presumed absence.