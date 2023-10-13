In Week 6’s ‘Reacts’ poll, Chiefs fans think a new wide receiver is needed

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged-in Kansas City Chiefs fans. Check out all of the recent survey results here.

And be sure to check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.

Chiefs fan confidence

The Week 5 win over the Minnesota Vikings restored the confidence of some Chiefs fans. Next week, we’ll find out whether Thursday night’s win over the Broncos will change it.

Getting a new wide receiver

Just over half of Kansas City fans think the team still needs to get another wide receiver. Despite the team’s 4-1 record (when this poll was taken) it’s clear that fans aren’t wild about how the wide-receiver-by-committee approach has been going.

The most expendable wide receiver

By a relatively significant margin, Chiefs’ fans think Richie James is wide receiver room’s most expendable player. Of course... as long as James remains on the Reserve/Injured list, signing another player would mean someone else would have to get the ax.

The best AFC team

This is interesting. While some Kansas City fans seem unimpressed with what the Chiefs have done so far, it appears that most fans across the country have a somewhat different view: Kansas City has the AFC’s top team.

The best NFC team

In the other conference, NFL fans pick the San Francisco 49ers by a significantly larger margin. So maybe the Chiefs aren’t viewed quite as favorably after all.

Click here to see other recent survey results.