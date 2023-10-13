 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

9 things overheard during Thursday’s Chiefs win over the Broncos

If you listened very carefully, there were interesting things to be heard inside Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night

By Tom Ruprecht
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

On “Thursday Night Football,” the Kansas City Chiefs collected a 19-8 victory from the Denver Broncos. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

  1. “Must be hard for Travis Kelce to keep a straight face when Russell Wilson brags that his wife is a really famous singer.”
  2. “‘1989’ is the album Taylor Swift named after the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs.”
  3. “Does playing the Broncos at home count as Kansas City’s bye week?”
  4. “Sean Payton has performed one remarkable turnaround: he made people sympathetic toward Nathaniel Hackett.”
  5. “How is it that Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes already have better chemistry than Patrick does with his wide receivers?”
  6. “Rather than Jerry Jeudy, let’s trade for Justin Simmons. Mahomes is already comfortable throwing to him.”
  7. “When it’s fourth down and you absolutely, positively have to fall one yard short, Noah Gray’s your man.”
  8. “I want to live in a world where Dave Toub’s trick plays fool opponents the way their trick plays fool Dave Toub.”
  9. “Someday I’ll tell my grandkids that I got to watch the greatest quarterback on planet Earth… except when it was a crucial down. Then he’d be benched for Noah Gray or Karadius Toney.”

