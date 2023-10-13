9 things overheard during Thursday’s Chiefs win over the Broncos

On “Thursday Night Football,” the Kansas City Chiefs collected a 19-8 victory from the Denver Broncos. Here are some of the things Tom Ruprecht overheard on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
- “Must be hard for Travis Kelce to keep a straight face when Russell Wilson brags that his wife is a really famous singer.”
- “‘1989’ is the album Taylor Swift named after the last time the Broncos beat the Chiefs.”
- “Does playing the Broncos at home count as Kansas City’s bye week?”
- “Sean Payton has performed one remarkable turnaround: he made people sympathetic toward Nathaniel Hackett.”
- “How is it that Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes already have better chemistry than Patrick does with his wide receivers?”
- “Rather than Jerry Jeudy, let’s trade for Justin Simmons. Mahomes is already comfortable throwing to him.”
- “When it’s fourth down and you absolutely, positively have to fall one yard short, Noah Gray’s your man.”
- “I want to live in a world where Dave Toub’s trick plays fool opponents the way their trick plays fool Dave Toub.”
- “Someday I’ll tell my grandkids that I got to watch the greatest quarterback on planet Earth… except when it was a crucial down. Then he’d be benched for Noah Gray or Karadius Toney.”
