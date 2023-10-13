 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Reports: Broncos releasing Frank Clark, making him a free agent

Could a reunion between the Chiefs and the 30-year-old be in the works?

By Pete Sweeney Updated
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

According to multiple reports, former Kansas City Chiefs pass rusher (and two-time Super Bowl champion) Frank Clark is set to become a free agent.

The Denver Broncos are opting to release Clark Friday after an attempt to trade him over the past few days. Denver signed Clark to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million guaranteed this past offseason, but he only appeared in two games, registering two tackles.

The rumors of a trade possibility emerged in recent days, and Clark even agreed to a pay cut that would move “his $3.5 million base salary down to the minimum” for the rest of the season, essentially giving back about $1.7 million in guaranteed salary.

The hope was that with the adjusted salary, a team might be more willing to make a deal for Clark, but nothing was out there that would work for all parties.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo chimed in, saying that he would expect a reunion with the Chiefs to, at the very least be discussed. The current Kansas City regime has seldom brought back former players, but perhaps Clark could prove be the outlier in that scenario.

As he has made well known, defensive tackle Chris Jones would be all for it.

Let’s go to the vote:

