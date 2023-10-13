Chiefs-Broncos snap counts: a real wide-receiver-by-committee

In Week 6, the Kansas City Chiefs went to 5-1 on the season with a 19-8 victory over the Denver Broncos on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium — and also securing their 16th consecutive victory against their AFC rival.

Let’s see how Kansas City used its players in its fifth consecutive win of the season.

Starters (offensive): TE Travis Kelce, TE Noah Gray, LT Donovan Smith, LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, WR Skyy Moore, QB Patrick Mahomes and RB Isiah Pacheco.

Starters (defensive): DE George Karlaftis, DT Derrick Nnadi, DT Chris Jones, DE Michael Danna, LB Willie Gay Jr., LB Nick Bolton, DB Chamarri Conner, CB Trent McDuffie, CB L’Jarius Sneed, S Justin Reid and S Bryan Cook.

Did not play: QB Blaine Gabbert.

Inactive: CB Nic Jones, DE BJ Thompson, OL Mike Caliendo, DE Neil Farrell and DT Keondre Coburn.

Offensive takeaways

Travis Kelce

After sustaining a non-contact ankle sprain during last Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the superstar tight end put in his most dominant performance of the season on just 68% of the offensive snaps — significantly below his typical use, but more than any offensive skill player besides quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Running backs

There’s no longer any doubt about it: in Kansas City, running-back-by-committee is a thing of the past. Isiah Pacheco was on the field for 64% of the snaps — tied for his highest use ever — while Clyde Edwards-Helaire was in for only 13%. Jerick McKinnon got the rest of the running-back snaps — but didn’t have a single carry in the game; both he and Edwards-Helaire were used significantly more often on passing plays, while Pacheco’s use slanted significantly more toward running plays.

It’s fair to wonder if these usage patterns are telling opposing defenses more than the team wants them to know.

Wide Receivers

Among the team’s wideouts, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore continued to get the largest percentages of offensive snaps — but their use has been steadily declining; neither is getting anything close to what we would consider typical use for starting wide receivers.

In fact, five of the six wideouts who had offensive snaps on Thursday — Valdes-Scantling, Moore, Rashee Rice, Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson — were grouped together between 57% and 41%. With the exception of Justyn Ross (13%), it was the closest we’ve seen to a true wide-receiver-by-committee distribution. By comparison, the target distribution is still out of whack — Valdes-Scantling and Watson each had only one target, while Rice and Moore had four and Toney had six — but for better or worse, the team really does seem to be moving toward a legitimate committee approach.

Defensive takeaways

Bryan Cook and Mike Edwards

There no longer any doubt about it: defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo is putting Bryan Book on the field for about four in five plays. For about half of the remaining snaps, Mike Edwards takes his place — and the rest of the time, he’s a third safety. His use continues to lean toward passing plays.

Joshua Williams and Jaylen Watson

In this game, the two who are used as the third cornerback continued to fight it out — but this time, it was Watson (46%) who got more work than Williams (20%). We’ll see how this looks when the Chiefs play the Los Angeles Chargers a week from Sunday.

The second level

When starting MIKE linebacker Nick Bolton was out for three games, Drue Tranquill played very well in relief. So we kind of expected to see Bolton get some time off the field on Thursday night. It looks like we can expect Tranquill to get some snaps at MIKE when Bolton is off the filed, plus other work when Bolton is out there. Wille Gay Jr. and Leo Chenal were both back to what appear to be normal usage on Thursday night.

Defensive line

As we might expect, George Karlaftis saw significantly less use (62%) after coming into the game with a hamstring injury. But Mike Danna (90%) and Chris Jones (88%) both had season-high usage. (According to PFF, Jones lined up outside on 57% of his snaps — down from 71% in Week 5). Interestingly, usage for Felix Anudike-Uzomah was significantly down from Week 5. On the inside, Derrick Nnadi and Tershawn Wharton were right in their normal ranges — and Matt Dickerson was back in the mix.

Data

Offense

Offense All Pass Run Total 69

(100%) 43

(100%) 26

(100%) Creed Humphrey 69

(100%) 43

(100%) 26

(100%) Patrick Mahomes 69

(100%) 43

(100%) 26

(100%) Donovan Smith 69

(100%) 43

(100%) 26

(100%) Trey Smith 69

(100%) 43

(100%) 26

(100%) Jawaan Taylor 69

(100%) 43

(100%) 26

(100%) Joe Thuney 69

(100%) 43

(100%) 26

(100%) Travis Kelce 47

(68%) 36

(84%) 11

(42%) Isiah Pacheco 44

(64%) 22

(51%) 22

(85%) Noah Gray 39

(57%) 19

(44%) 20

(77%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 39

(57%) 30

(70%) 9

(35%) Skyy Moore 36

(52%) 22

(51%) 14

(54%) Rashee Rice 33

(48%) 22

(51%) 11

(42%) Kadarius Toney 29

(42%) 16

(37%) 13

(50%) Justin Watson 28

(41%) 17

(40%) 11

(42%) Jerick McKinnon 18

(26%) 16

(37%) 2

(8%) Blake Bell 14

(20%) 6

(14%) 8

(31%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 9

(13%) 7

(16%) 2

(8%) Justyn Ross 9

(13%) 2

(5%) 7

(27%)

Defense

Defense All Pass Run Total 50

(100%) 26

(100%) 24

(100%) L'Jarius Sneed 50

(100%) 26

(100%) 24

(100%) Justin Reid 49

(98%) 25

(96%) 24

(100%) Trent McDuffie 46

(92%) 22

(85%) 24

(100%) Michael Danna 45

(90%) 26

(100%) 19

(79%) Nick Bolton 44

(88%) 25

(96%) 19

(79%) Chris Jones 44

(88%) 22

(85%) 22

(92%) Bryan Cook 41

(82%) 22

(85%) 19

(79%) Willie Gay Jr. 34

(68%) 17

(65%) 17

(71%) George Karlaftis 31

(62%) 18

(69%) 13

(54%) Derrick Nnadi 24

(48%) 8

(31%) 16

(67%) Jaylen Watson 23

(46%) 14

(54%) 9

(38%) Mike Edwards 20

(40%) 15

(58%) 5

(21%) Malik Herring 19

(38%) 6

(23%) 13

(54%) Drue Tranquill 19

(38%) 7

(27%) 12

(50%) Leo Chenal 18

(36%) 5

(19%) 13

(54%) Tershawn Wharton 16

(32%) 10

(38%) 6

(25%) Joshua Williams 10

(20%) 9

(35%) 1

(4%) Matt Dickerson 7

(14%) 3

(12%) 4

(17%) Felix Anudike-Uzomah 5

(10%) 4

(15%) 1

(4%) Chamarri Conner 5

(10%) 2

(8%) 3

(13%)

Special Teams

Special Teams Snaps Total 21

(100%) Leo Chenal 15

(71%) Jack Cochrane 14

(67%) Chamarri Conner 14

(67%) Cam Jones 14

(67%) Jerick McKinnon 14

(67%) Jaylen Watson 14

(67%) Joshua Williams 14

(67%) Noah Gray 13

(62%) Harrison Butker 11

(52%) Tommy Townsend 9

(43%) James Winchester 9

(43%) Mike Edwards 8

(38%) Montrell Washington 8

(38%) Justyn Ross 7

(33%) Drue Tranquill 7

(33%) Nick Allegretti 6

(29%) Creed Humphrey 6

(29%) Wanya Morris 6

(29%) Lucas Niang 6

(29%) Donovan Smith 6

(29%) Trey Smith 6

(29%) Jawaan Taylor 6

(29%) Bryan Cook 5

(24%) Justin Watson 5

(24%) Blake Bell 2

(10%) Michael Danna 1

(5%) George Karlaftis 1

(5%) Trent McDuffie 1

(5%) Derrick Nnadi 1

(5%) Tershawn Wharton 1

(5%)

All Snaps

All Snaps Off Def ST Total Total 69

(100%) 50

(100%) 21

(100%) 140

(100%) Nick Allegretti 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 6

(29%) 6

(4%) Felix Anudike-Uzomah 0

(0%) 5

(10%) 0

(0%) 5

(4%) Blake Bell 14

(20%) 0

(0%) 2

(10%) 16

(11%) Nick Bolton 0

(0%) 44

(88%) 0

(0%) 44

(31%) Harrison Butker 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 11

(52%) 11

(8%) Leo Chenal 0

(0%) 18

(36%) 15

(71%) 33

(24%) Jack Cochrane 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 14

(67%) 14

(10%) Chamarri Conner 0

(0%) 5

(10%) 14

(67%) 19

(14%) Bryan Cook 0

(0%) 41

(82%) 5

(24%) 46

(33%) Michael Danna 0

(0%) 45

(90%) 1

(5%) 46

(33%) Matt Dickerson 0

(0%) 7

(14%) 0

(0%) 7

(5%) Mike Edwards 0

(0%) 20

(40%) 8

(38%) 28

(20%) Clyde Edwards-Helaire 9

(13%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(6%) Willie Gay Jr. 0

(0%) 34

(68%) 0

(0%) 34

(24%) Noah Gray 39

(57%) 0

(0%) 13

(62%) 52

(37%) Malik Herring 0

(0%) 19

(38%) 0

(0%) 19

(14%) Creed Humphrey 69

(100%) 0

(0%) 6

(29%) 75

(54%) Cam Jones 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 14

(67%) 14

(10%) Chris Jones 0

(0%) 44

(88%) 0

(0%) 44

(31%) George Karlaftis 0

(0%) 31

(62%) 1

(5%) 32

(23%) Travis Kelce 47

(68%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 47

(34%) Patrick Mahomes 69

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 69

(49%) Trent McDuffie 0

(0%) 46

(92%) 1

(5%) 47

(34%) Jerick McKinnon 18

(26%) 0

(0%) 14

(67%) 32

(23%) Skyy Moore 36

(52%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 36

(26%) Wanya Morris 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 6

(29%) 6

(4%) Lucas Niang 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 6

(29%) 6

(4%) Derrick Nnadi 0

(0%) 24

(48%) 1

(5%) 25

(18%) Isiah Pacheco 44

(64%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 44

(31%) Justin Reid 0

(0%) 49

(98%) 0

(0%) 49

(35%) Rashee Rice 33

(48%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 33

(24%) Justyn Ross 9

(13%) 0

(0%) 7

(33%) 16

(11%) Donovan Smith 69

(100%) 0

(0%) 6

(29%) 75

(54%) Trey Smith 69

(100%) 0

(0%) 6

(29%) 75

(54%) L'Jarius Sneed 0

(0%) 50

(100%) 0

(0%) 50

(36%) Jawaan Taylor 69

(100%) 0

(0%) 6

(29%) 75

(54%) Joe Thuney 69

(100%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 69

(49%) Kadarius Toney 29

(42%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 29

(21%) Tommy Townsend 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(43%) 9

(6%) Drue Tranquill 0

(0%) 19

(38%) 7

(33%) 26

(19%) Marquez Valdes-Scantling 39

(57%) 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 39

(28%) Montrell Washington 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 8

(38%) 8

(6%) Jaylen Watson 0

(0%) 23

(46%) 14

(67%) 37

(26%) Justin Watson 28

(41%) 0

(0%) 5

(24%) 33

(24%) Tershawn Wharton 0

(0%) 16

(32%) 1

(5%) 17

(12%) Joshua Williams 0

(0%) 10

(20%) 14

(67%) 24

(17%) James Winchester 0

(0%) 0

(0%) 9

(43%) 9

(6%)

Editor’s Note: Arrowhead Pride obtains snap count data from the NFL’s game stats and information system, which allows us to break out snap counts by run or pass on offensive and defensive plays. Because GSIS data ignores plays that were nullified by penalties, total offensive and defensive snap counts will vary from other sources, which get their data from NFL Gamebooks