Chiefs come away from Thursday night win over Broncos with only one injury concern

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 19-8 on Thursday night, coming away from the victory with just one injury concern. Early in the fourth quarter, wide receiver Justin Watson streaked down the right sideline with Denver defender Damarri Mathis in pursuit.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with Watson in stride, but Watson could not bring the football in. Mathis dove for Watson shortly after the pass bounced off his hands, bringing him down to the ground on his left elbow. Watson briefly stayed on the ground, writhing in pain.

Here is the play in which #Chiefs WR Justin Watson was injured. In the footage, Watson appears to be in a lot of pain. pic.twitter.com/KCxTWCj7G3 — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) October 13, 2023

During his post-game press conference, head coach Andy Reid explained that Watson was the team’s sole injury concern.

“[He] hurt his elbow,” said Reid. “We’ll just see how he does here. It’s not broken, so that’s a positive thing.”

Watson came into the game second on the team in receiving yards, and that was his only opportunity of the game. Fortunately for Watson, Kansas City has 10 days in between now and its next matchup.