AP Rapid Reaction LIVE: Let’s talk Chiefs and Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 19-8 on “Thursday Night Football.”

While Travis Kelce was on the injury report all week, he was a full-go for the Week 6 matchup. Kelce had a great game against the Broncos defense. Kelce came into the game averaging 76 yards per game against Danver — and eclipsed that mark before halftime.

Killa Trav at halftime:



7 catches

109 yards pic.twitter.com/0VOpKFhoF5 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 13, 2023

The Kansas City defense seems to be the driving force of the 2023 campaign. All through the game, the defense was either preventing Russell Wilson from converting medium passes or forcing him to make bad plays.

Nick Bolton had an impact play in the first quarter where he showed off his coverage skills and intercepted a Wilson pass. Justin Reid intercepted another pass in the third quarter.

On the defensive line, Chris Jones registered a sack for his eighth consecutive game.

I will classify this game as the Harrison Butker game. The placekicker was incredible, kicking through a swirling wind to go four-for-four on his field goals — including a 60-yarder as time expired at the half.

