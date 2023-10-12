Chiefs-Broncos: Kansas City takes 3-0 lead early in first quarter

Wearing their red-on-red uniforms, the 4-1 Kansas City Chiefs open their 2023 divisional schedule against the 1-4 Denver Broncos on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, hoping to extend their 15-game winning streak over a longtime divisional rival. (And yes... Taylor Swift is in the house).

First quarter

The Chiefs won the opening coin toss, deferring their decision for the ball to the second half. They kicked off to Denver to start the contest, booting it into the endzone for a touchback.

Denver pounded the rock on their first drive, gaining 22 rushing yards between the running backs as they marched past midfield. The Chiefs’ defense forced third and short, but a missed tackle by linebacker Nick Bolton kept the drive alive. Then, Kansas City got the third-down stop, setting up Denver to go for it on fourth down.

The front swarmed Broncos’ quarterback Russell Wilson, and safety Justin Reid eventually sacked Wilson to give the Chiefs the ball near the 50-yard line.

Kansas City looked to answer with its own effective ground game, leaning on running back Isiah Pacheco to get things going. Tight end Travis Kelce and wide receiver Rashee Rice combined to catch passes and enter the red zone, but the Chiefs eventually stalled. The field goal attempt they settled for was good, giving the home team an early 3-0 lead.

Special Teams

Kicker Harrison Butker made his first point-after attempt of the evening in the first quarter.