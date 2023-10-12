Chiefs-Broncos Inactives: Kelce, Townsend and Karlaftis will all play against Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs have released their list of inactive players for Thursday nights’s game against the Denver Broncos. Tight end Travis Kelce (ankle), defensive end George Karlaftis (hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee) will all dress for “Thursday Night Football.”

Here are our inactives for our Thursday night matchup against the Broncos. pic.twitter.com/4MFPfJOyks — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 12, 2023

Kelce, Karlaftis and Townsend were all listed as questionable on the team’s final injury report on Wednesday — and since the team will get an extra couple of days to rest before the Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, it wouldn't be surprising if any (or all) of them will see limited playing time in the matchup.

Also active tonight: starting MIKE linebacker Nick Bolton, who missed the last three games with an ankle injury. Since Drue Tranquill played very well in Bolton’s absence, the starter could also see less playing time than normal.

The Chiefs did not elevate any practice squad players for this game.

The Broncos have also released their list of inactives. As expected, defensive tackle D.J. Jones (knee) and linebacker Frank Clark (illness) will not play against the Chiefs. Neither will tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) and linebacker Baron Browning (knee).

Both Jones and Clark had been declared out in the final injury report. The Broncos also listed tight end Greg Dulcich (hamstring) as out and linebacker Baron Browning (knee) as questionable — but neither are listed as inactive because both are not actually on the roster; they have only been designated for return to the roster from the team’s Reserve/Injured and Reserve/PUP lists.

The Broncos have elevated wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey and nose tackle Tyler Lancaster from the practice squad to the active roster for the matchup. Both will dress for the game — and will automatically be returned to the practice squad on Friday.