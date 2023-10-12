For the Week 5 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings, Arrowhead Pride contributors got the point spread exactly right. Their 31-24 composite prediction just anticipated a little more scoring than we saw in Kansas City’s 27-20 victory. Nate Christensen turned in the best prediction which called for a 24-20 Chiefs win. Almost half of our readers also thought it would be a close Kansas City win.

In Week 6, the Chiefs face the Denver Broncos on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Kansas City is favored by 10.5 points.

Here are our picks for Thursday night’s game. Be sure to cast your vote, too!

Arrowhead Pride readers pick

READER RECORD: 51-27-0

Poll Which team wins Broncos (1-4) at Chiefs (4-1)? Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points)

Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points)

Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points)

Broncos in a close game

Broncos in an easy win

Broncos in a blowout vote view results 24% Chiefs in a blowout (14 or more points) (164 votes)

44% Chiefs in an easy win (8-13 points) (298 votes)

27% Chiefs in a close game (7 or fewer points) (181 votes)

1% Broncos in a close game (13 votes)

0% Broncos in an easy win (5 votes)

0% Broncos in a blowout (3 votes) 664 votes total Vote Now

Nate Christensen (@natech32)

Thursday night games are weird. AFC West games are weird. I expect nothing different this week. Denver’s offense has been incredible on the opening script this year, and I expect them to come out and take the lead. However, Denver’s defense may have one good quarter in them at the most, and the offense lacks enough talent to sustain an entire game. The Chiefs pull out a frustrating game to improve to 5-1.

Chiefs 27, Broncos 20

John Dixon (@Arrowheadphones)

While the Chiefs have won the last 15 of these games against Denver, eight of them have been by one score or less — including the last three. So while I am completely confident in a Kansas City victory, I almost always think it’s a mistake to take a divisional opponent for granted — even when the opponent richly deserves it.

Chiefs 31, Broncos 21

Ron Kopp Jr. (@Ron_Kopp)

A vulnerable AFC West rival coming into Arrowhead Stadium on a short week has trap game written all over it. The Denver defense is the league’s worst statistically but still features many of the same individuals who have made life hard on Mahomes and Kelce multiple times. Trying to avoid further embarrassment, I can see head coach Sean Payton coming out with guns blazing, trying to jumpstart the team with trick plays and aggressive decisions. It could make things interesting, but I believe the Chiefs’ offense has it in them to overwhelm Denver’s shaky defense.

Chiefs 37, Broncos 20

Rocky Magaña (@RockyMagana)

The Chiefs play the Broncos twice in a three-week period, and simply put, they should take the Donkeys to the whooping shed. Denver might be the worst team in the NFL and this might be the worst team in Denver’s history. Their defense is a mess, and if the Chiefs wide receivers ever wanted a fertile ground to develop and gain some confidence, this is it. Russell Wilson has already been sacked 15 times this season. It’s time for the Chiefs' front four to go hunting for their supper. I expect them to finish the game with full bellies. If the Chiefs don’t win by three scores, then it’s a disappointment. This should by all accounts be sweet 16 in the Chiefs' winning streak over their division rival.

Chiefs 38, Broncos 13

Jared Sapp (@TrumanChief)

Three division games in a row for the Chiefs is a tall order no matter what is going on with the Broncos and Chargers. I will be choosing the Chiefs each of the next three weeks, but I will not be surprised if they drop a game in this stretch. That said, I will be surprised if it is this week. The Broncos are simply a mess right now, and Thursday night games in a tough road environment do not create a desirable reset opportunity. Against a team that has been absolutely shredded on the ground this season, expect a heavy dose of Isiah Pacheco — especially after the Chiefs seemed intentional about managing his workload against the Vikings ahead of a short week. Denver will have their customary one successful drive before the offense does its patented disappearing act down the stretch.

Chiefs 27, Broncos 13

Stephen Serda (@StephenSerda)

It feels like the Chiefs offense has left a lot on the table this season, but they still find themselves at 4-1 sitting atop the AFC. Division games tend to play out a little differently than they should on paper, but I have very little faith in this Broncos team coming into Arrowhead and putting up much of a fight. I expect Isiah Pacheco to get a lot of work against Denver’s dead-last rush defense and the Chiefs' offense to have another performance similar to their Week 3 win over the Bears.

Chiefs 35, Broncos 17

Matt Stagner (@stagdsp)

It’s been a young person’s lifetime since the Broncos defeated the Chiefs, which is almost sad for those of us who remember the rivalry back through the John Elway and Peyton Manning times. A competitive division is probably more fun, but it’s also really nice to be fans of the division’s dominant team over the past seven years. In 2023, it hasn’t always been easy or pretty, but the Chiefs are a couple of injuries and mistakes away from being undefeated and have really only put together one full-team, all-phase dominant victory. This should be another one. The Broncos defense has fallen off of Pike’s Peak, and Mahomes should take full advantage this week. Look for Rashee Rice to continue his ascent, along with Isiah Pacheco.

Chiefs over Broncos

Pete Sweeney (@pgsween)

I believe very much in the NFL lesson shared often when it’s time for the division games, and that’s to throw the record out. And it’s true... usually. For example, if it were the Las Vegas Raiders strolling into Arrowhead tonight, I would be more inclined to pick a close game. The current iteration of the Denver Broncos is a mess. The Chiefs' defense is playing well, and I still get the feeling the offense has something to prove. Should the Chiefs play clean ball in the first quarter and come away with a two-score lead, the Broncos will roll over. I think that happens.

Chiefs 31, Broncos 14

Prop bets (from Pete Sweeney)

Head on over to DraftKings Sportsbook and take... anything to do with Isiah Pacheco. I like him for over 74.5 rushing yards (-135) and to score a touchdown in the game (-160) Thursday night.