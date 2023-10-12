Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes downplay 15-game winning streak ahead of Thursday night vs. Broncos

The Kansas City Chiefs look to extend their regular season winning streak to five games as they take on the Denver Broncos for a Thursday night showdown. While their current four-game winning streak is noteworthy, Kansas City’s longstanding 15 straight wins over the Broncos will be the center of attention come Thursday night.

Don’t ask Chiefs head coach Andy Reid about the streak, however. While it may be easy to take such a lopsided matchup lightly, Reid quickly dismisses that notion — refusing to give any credence to the streak, which dates all the way back to September 2015.

“I don’t talk about it,” Reid said of the streak during his Tuesday press conference. “It doesn’t matter right now; that doesn’t count for Thursday.”

The Chiefs’ head man made it a point to remind everyone — as he does every year before their matchups against Denver — that the winning streak is irrelevant due to the variety of changes that both teams undergo from year to year.

Denver enters this season with a new coaching staff led by head coach Sean Payton. Although the Broncos still struggle with a record of 1-4 on the season, Reid knows anything can happen in games between these two AFC West teams.

“They’ve had some change there, so this is a whole new crew,” Reid noted. “Like I said, most of them have been close games so you just kind of throw the record aside and go play. That’s kind of the way the AFC West is, we all battle each other.”

As Reid mentioned, recent games between the Chiefs and Broncos have been close. Last season, Kansas City won both games by only six points or less. On January 1st of this year (the date of their most recent matchup), the Chiefs nearly blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead. It took a dramatic defensive stand and a game-sealing catch by tight end Travis Kelce to help secure the narrow 27-24 victory.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes says despite their records, this intensity between the two division rivals is precisely why they can’t afford to take the Broncos for granted in Week 6.

“I’m not worried about necessarily a streak or anything like that,” Mahomes explained. “I’m worried about winning against a division opponent. I know just as much as I think everyone in this locker room knows that it doesn’t matter what the records are, it’s going to be a close game. It’s going to be a hard-fought battle. Both teams are going to give everything they have, and so that’s just the history of the matchup. That’s the thing with me, its not about the streak, it’s about going out there and finding a way to win against a division opponent in a tough-fought battle.”